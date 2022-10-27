Katie Holmes Will Lead THE WANDERERS Off-Broadway Next Year

Katie Holmes will lead Roundabout Theatre Company's New York premiere of The Wanderers by playwright Anna Ziegler, and directed by Barry Edelstein.

The Wanderers marks Katie Holmes' Roundabout Theatre Company debut. She made her Broadway debut in Arthur Miller's All My Sons alongside John Lithgow, Dianne Wiest, Patrick Wilson and Becky Ann Baker. Most recently she appeared on Broadway in Dead Accounts by Theresa Rebeck, opposite Norbert Leo Butz, Judy Greer, Josh Hamilton and Jayne Houdyshell.

Continuing in its commitment to the development and production of new works by significant writers and artists, Roundabout is thrilled to welcome the return of playwright Anna Ziegler, who returns to the Laura Pels Theatre following the 2017 New York premiere of her play, The Last Match, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch.

The Wanderers begins preview performances on Thursday, January 26, 2023 and opens officially on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Monday, March 26, 2023.

Orthodox Jews Esther and Schmuli are newly married, and their future is written in the laws of the Torah. Secular Jew Abe is a famous novelist who believes he can write his own future...until an unexpected email from a movie star, Julia Cheever (Holmes), puts his marriage to the test and threatens to prove him wrong. From playwright Anna Ziegler (The Last Match) comes the New York premiere of a play that ripples across cultures, challenging two very different couples with the same question: Can we be happy with what we have while we have it?

The remaining cast members and design team will be announced soon.

Tickets

Tickets for The Wanderers are currently available as part of the Roundabout subscription series by calling 212.719.1300, online at roundabouttheatre.org, or in person at a Roundabout box office. Individual tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4.

Performance Schedule

The Wanderers plays Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30PM with Saturday matinees at 2:00PM and Sunday matinees at 3:00PM.

Major support for The Wanderers generously provided by the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation. Underwriting support for The Wanderers is generously provided by Joele Frank and Larry Klurfeld.

We gratefully acknowledge the Roundabout Leaders for New Works: Alec Baldwin, James Costa and John Archibald, Linda L. D'Onofrio, Peggy and Mark Ellis, Joele Frank and Larry Klurfeld, Sylvia Golden, Jeanne Hagerty, Angelina Lippert, K. Myers, Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater, Ira Pittelman, Mary Solomon, Lauren and Danny Stein, and The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust.

About Katie Holmes

As an actress who has received critical acclaim for a spectrum of diversified roles on stage and screen, Katie Holmes has appeared in several notable films, ranging from the action blockbuster Batman Begins, directed by Christopher Nolan, to critically acclaimed art house pictures such as Ang Lee's The Ice Storm and Peter Hedges' Pieces of April.

Holmes recently launched her production company Lafayette Pictures. Under the banner she has written, directed, produced and starred in Alone Together along with Jim Sturgess, Derek Luke, Melissa Leo, and Zosia Mamet which premieres at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. Holmes' just finished her third movie, Rare Objects, and is developing the limited series "The Watergate Girl" in which she will also produce and star.

She made her Broadway debut in the 2008 limited run of Arthur Miller's All My Sons, in which Holmes starred opposite John Lithgow, Patrick Wilson and Diane Wiest. Her portrayal of Ann garnered glowing reviews and established her as an accomplished actress on both screen and stage. In 2012 Holmes starred in the Broadway production Dead Accounts opposite Nobert Leo Butz.

Holmes' film career began in 1996 when she landed the role of 'Libbets Casey,' opposite Tobey Maguire and Sigourney Weaver in Ang Lee's award-winning drama The Ice Storm. Since then, she has worked with some of Hollywood's most prominent actors and directors. Her credits include STXfilms' Brahms: The Boy II, the film adaptation of the New York Times bestseller, The Secret, Curtis Hanson's Wonder Boys, Jason Reitman's Thank You for Smoking, Sam Raimi's The Gift, Stephen Gaghan's Abandon, Doug Liman's Go, Joel Schumacher's Phone Booth, Simon Curtis's Women in Gold, Steven Soderbergh's Logan Lucky, Keith Gordon's The Singing Detective, Forest Whitaker's First Daughter, Kevin Williamson's Teaching Mrs. Tingle, David Nutter's Disturbing Behavior and the Guillermo Del Toro produced thriller, Don't Be Afraid of The Dark. Holmes also executive produced, in addition to starring in, writer/director Galt Niederhoffer's The Romantics.

On the small screen Holmes will always be best known, as 'Joey Potter' from the hit WB TV series "Dawson's Creek," which ran for 6 seasons. She returned to television in the summer of 2015 starring opposite Liev Schreiber in season 3 of Showtime's hit drama, Ray Donovan. She portrayed First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in the miniseries "The Kennedys" and The Kennedy's After Camelot.