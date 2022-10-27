VIDEO: Gavin Creel Helps Make a Breast Cancer Survivor's Broadway Dreams Come True Onstage at INTO THE WOODS on TODAY

Click Here for More on Into the Woods

On the recent installment of The TODAY Show's "Pink Power" series, Tony winner Gavin Creel helped a breast cancer survivor fulfill her lifelong dream of dancing on a Broadway stage.

After choosing college over pursuing a career in the performing arts, Carina Ranieri found peace by dancing through her breast cancer diagnosis.

"We were in the pre-op room and I just could not sit down ... I put on music and I started to dance. I just sort of came alive. I was walking into my future and I was totally at peace and totally okay with it," she shared.

Dancing through her treatment reignited Carina Ranieri's dream of dancing on a Broadway stage.

"When I would go to a show, I would just crawl out of my skin. My feet would be tapping, my legs would be moving. Those are the moments were it kind of stung like, why didn't you do this," Ranieri said.

To help fulfill her dream, Gavin Creel took Ranieri backstage at the St. James Theatre to give her a behind-the-scenes look at Into the Woods, complete with a meet and greet with Milky White.

The tour concluded by Creel giving Ranieri a chance to dance onstage at the St. James Theatre. Watch the segment below to see Ranieri live her dream by dancing on a Broadway stage for the first time.

Into the Woods, the first Broadway show of the 2022/2023 season, is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim. The production stars Stephanie J. Block, Patina Miller, Brian D'Arcy James, Montego Glover, Krysta Rodriguez, and more.

