Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BEETLEJUICE
Click Here for More on BEETLEJUICE

VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE Cast Performs 'That Beautiful Sound' on TODAY

BEETLEJUICE is now running on Broadway through Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Oct. 27, 2022  

This morning, Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, and the cast of Beetlejuice the Musical performed "That Beautiful Sound" on The TODAY Show.

"Its been just a dream. It's the best people, it's such a fun show. I think there's something for everyone and you don't want to miss it before we close," Teeter said to TODAY anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager before performing.

Watch the performance video below!

Fan favorite BEETLEJUICE has had an unconventional Broadway run bringing a new and very engaged audience to Broadway via Tiktok, YouTube and social media, playing to sold-out, standing-room-only audiences at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre only to be shuttered on March 12, 2020. Overwhelming demand for the smash hit musical from fans led to its current, improbable Broadway resurrection.

BEETLEJUICE is celebrating its final Halloween (The Ghost-with-the-Most's favorite holiday) on Broadway with a month of surprises for fans every Day-O in October including weekly costume contests, exclusive MAC Cosmetics Content, limited edition "Strange and Unusual" swag giveaways, new Tiktok videos and other new spooky digital content, with collaborations with Abracadabra, Schmakary's, Covenant House, Paint Place, Time Square Tattoo, Beetlehouse, Homesick Candles, Zaro's, Haswell Green's, PS Kitchen, Vida Verde and more. A full schedule of BEETLEJUICE's October celebration is at Beetlejuicebroadway.com/october.

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most has been haunting Broadway since 2019, in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

BEETLEJUICE stars two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman, Elizabeth Teeter, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler, David Josefsberg, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Michelle Aravena, Kelvin Moon Loh, Zonya Love, Danny Rutigliano, and Dana Steingold, and features Kate Bailey, Will Blum, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Eric Anthony Johnson, Katie Lombardo, Andrew Kober, Elliott Mattox, Sean McManus, Mateo Melendez, Nevada Riley, Graham Stevens and Michael Bryan Wang.

Watch the performance here:

Beetlejuice
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Beetlejuice Its Showtime Striped Hoodie

Beetlejuice Its Showtime Striped Hoodie

Beetlejuice Showtime Lanyard

Beetlejuice Showtime Lanyard

Beetlejuice Strange & Unusual Face Mask

Beetlejuice Strange & Unusual Face Mask

Beetlejuice Recently Deceased Notebook

Beetlejuice Recently Deceased Notebook




From This Author - Michael Major


EPEX Releases 4th EP 'Prelude of Love Chapter 1: Puppy Love'EPEX Releases 4th EP 'Prelude of Love Chapter 1: Puppy Love'
October 26, 2022

EPEX (이펙스) is an eight-member boy group under C9 Entertainment, consisting of WISH, KEUM, MU, A-MIN, BAEKSEUNG, AYDEN, YEWANG, and JEFF. Their name describes them as “the gathering of eight youths reaches eight different apexes.” It represents the 8 members forming a collective, powerful new team.
THE GOOD NURSE Starring Jessica Chastain & Eddie Redmayne Now Streaming on NetflixTHE GOOD NURSE Starring Jessica Chastain & Eddie Redmayne Now Streaming on Netflix
October 26, 2022

Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events. The film stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, also featuring Nnamdi Asomugha, Kim Dickens, Malik Yoba, Alix West Lefler, and Noah Emmerich.
The Jorgensens Will Release 'Americana Soul' AlbumThe Jorgensens Will Release 'Americana Soul' Album
October 26, 2022

Specializing in an honest, authentic style of roots rock/AAA/Americana-steeped sound, The Jorgensens’ have earned a loyal fanbase and press adulation for their signature steel-sharp musicianship, honey-soaked harmonizations, and relatable lyrics, which have drawn comparisons to Delaney and Bonnie and Alabama Shakes.
Retired U.S. Veterans Releasing Holiday EP Produced by EQRetired U.S. Veterans Releasing Holiday EP Produced by EQ
October 26, 2022

Tracks on Deck the Halls were produced by David “DQ” Quinones (producer /writer for Beyonce, Usher, David Guetta, Nicki Minaj to name a few), Johnny Black (producer / writer working with the likes of Jessie J, Estelle, Daughtry, Mr. Probz, and Tamia) and Jon Waller. The EP features two original songs, 'Santa Don’t Let Me Down' and 'At Christmas.'
Rock Band Dorothy To Release Live Cover Of 'Sweet Dreams'Rock Band Dorothy To Release Live Cover Of 'Sweet Dreams'
October 26, 2022

Gifts From The Holy Ghost, Dorothy Martin’s third studio album as frontwoman for the pseudonymous, rock band Dorothy, is the album she’s always wanted, and has perhaps been destined to make. Born from a sense of divine, spiritual urgency, its Dorothy’s most bombastic and victoriously rock and roll work yet.