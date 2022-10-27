VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE Cast Performs 'That Beautiful Sound' on TODAY

This morning, Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, and the cast of Beetlejuice the Musical performed "That Beautiful Sound" on The TODAY Show.

"Its been just a dream. It's the best people, it's such a fun show. I think there's something for everyone and you don't want to miss it before we close," Teeter said to TODAY anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager before performing.

Watch the performance video below!

Fan favorite BEETLEJUICE has had an unconventional Broadway run bringing a new and very engaged audience to Broadway via Tiktok, YouTube and social media, playing to sold-out, standing-room-only audiences at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre only to be shuttered on March 12, 2020. Overwhelming demand for the smash hit musical from fans led to its current, improbable Broadway resurrection.

BEETLEJUICE is celebrating its final Halloween (The Ghost-with-the-Most's favorite holiday) on Broadway with a month of surprises for fans every Day-O in October including weekly costume contests, exclusive MAC Cosmetics Content, limited edition "Strange and Unusual" swag giveaways, new Tiktok videos and other new spooky digital content, with collaborations with Abracadabra, Schmakary's, Covenant House, Paint Place, Time Square Tattoo, Beetlehouse, Homesick Candles, Zaro's, Haswell Green's, PS Kitchen, Vida Verde and more. A full schedule of BEETLEJUICE's October celebration is at Beetlejuicebroadway.com/october.

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most has been haunting Broadway since 2019, in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

BEETLEJUICE stars two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman, Elizabeth Teeter, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler, David Josefsberg, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Michelle Aravena, Kelvin Moon Loh, Zonya Love, Danny Rutigliano, and Dana Steingold, and features Kate Bailey, Will Blum, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Eric Anthony Johnson, Katie Lombardo, Andrew Kober, Elliott Mattox, Sean McManus, Mateo Melendez, Nevada Riley, Graham Stevens and Michael Bryan Wang.

Watch the performance here: