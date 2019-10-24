Wake Up With BWW 10/24: MY FAIR LADY Tour Casting, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Casting has been announced for the upcoming tour of My Fair Lady! It will be led by Adam Grupper, Leslie Alexander, and more!

Paper Mill's Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella has found its cast, including Ashley Blanchett, Christopher Sieber, Andrew Kober, and more!

We've got your first look at Adam Pascal in 5 Star Theatricals' The Music Man! Check out the video below!

Scroll down to read more on these and other top stories!Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Complete casting has been announced for the upcoming North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater's critically-acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY. . (more...)

2) Ashley Blanchet, Christopher Sieber, Andrew Kober, Lead Paper Mill's RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

Paper Mill Playhouse announces the full cast of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella. (more...)

3) Dallas Theater Center Adjusts Understudies Policy Following Cancellation & Twitter Drama

It was just two hours to curtain of Dallas Theater Center's production of IN THE HEIGHTS when production finds out an actor is injured and the production will be unable to perform that evening as they need to see a doctor. (The actor who was injured has not been named by the company.). (more...)

4) VIDEO: Get a First Look at Adam Pascal in 5 Star Theatricals' THE MUSIC MAN

by Stage Tube

Tony nominee Adam Pascal stars as Professor Harold Hill in the first show of the 5-Star Theatricals 2019-2020 season, THE MUSIC MAN, featuring book, music and lyrics by Meredith Willson, musical direction by Brad Ellis, choreography by Peggy Hickey and directed by Larry Raben. Get a first look at footage from the production!. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: Original Disney on Broadway Leading Ladies Stop in at THE VIEW

Disney on Broadway continues its 25th Anniversary Celebration with a special performance on The View. For the first time on national television, six women who originated some of Disney on Broadway's iconic leading roles, come together to sing a medley of beloved songs. Ahead of the broadcast, get a look at the stunning leading ladies.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Josh Radnor

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

BWW Exclusive: Betty Buckley, Donna McKechnie & More Talk Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon on THE FABULOUS INVALID

Earlier this fall, the Broadway podcast The Fabulous Invalid launched Season Two with Tony Award winner, two-time Emmy and Grammy Award nominee, and 2012 American Theater Hall of Fame inductee, Betty Buckley.

Now, BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you a first listen of a special two-part episode, as co-hosts Jamie DuMont, Rob Russo, and Jennifer Simard take an in depth look at the life, work, and legacies of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon by talking with actors and dancers who knew and worked with them.

From their first auditions to memorable experiences in the rehearsal room and in performance, Mimi Quillin, Jane Lanier, Chet Walker, and John Rubenstein-along with Betty Buckley and Donna McKechnie-pull back the curtain to reveal the Bob and Gwen they knew. This podcast offers a unique look at one of the most famous, successful, and fascinating show-business duos in history.

Set Your DVR...

Leslie Odom Jr. will appear on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden

Julie Andrews will appear on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Cynthia Erivo will appear on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, TODAY

What we're geeking out over: Tony Winner Leslie Odom, Jr. Has Announced Upcoming Tour Dates

Grammy and Tony Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author and actor Leslie Odom, Jr. will be hitting the road as his heavily anticipated new album, titled Mr., drops November 8th. You can pre-save/order the album, and listen to four new songs HERE. The Tony Winner will start his tour on November 1st in Baltimore, and he will head to countless venues throughout the country. He is set to perform one of the songs off the album "Go Crazy" on The Late Late Show on October 24th and on The Today Show on November 5th.

Check out the full list of tour dates here.

What we're watching: David Byrne Performs AMERICAN UTOPIA's 'One Fine Day' With Brooklyn Youth Chorus

Last night, David Byrne, who's show American Utopia is currently on Broadway, performed the song 'One Fine Day' with The Brooklyn Youth Chorus the Brooklyn Academy Of Music on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Raul Esparza, who turns 49 today!

Raúl Esparza was nominated for Tony Awards for his performances in Speed-the-Plow, The Homecoming, Company and Taboo. His other Broadway credits include Leap of Faith,Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Arcadia, Chess, The Rocky Horror Show and Cabaret. He starred in the Encores! production of Anyone Can Whistle.

He was most recently seen last year in the Kennedy Center's production of Chess and returned to the New York stage in Classic Stage Company's The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui.

This year he was seen in Encores! production of Road Show, and is now appearing in MCC's Seared.

In 2012, Esparza became a recurring character on the long-running NBC drama series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Rafael Barba In 2013, his character became the first series regular ADA since the 11th season and the first regular male ADA in series history.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles