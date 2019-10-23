Photo Flash: Original Disney on Broadway Leading Ladies Stop in at THE VIEW

Disney on Broadway continues its 25th Anniversary Celebration with a special performance on The View. For the first time on national television, six women who originated some of Disney on Broadway's iconic leading roles, come together to sing a medley of beloved songs. The performance features; Susan Egan (Belle in Beauty and the Beast), Heather Headley (Nala in The Lion King, Aida in AIDA), Ashley Brown (Mary in Mary Poppins), Merle Dandridge (Kala in Tarzan), Caissie Levy (Elsa in Frozen) and Patti Murin (Anna in Frozen).

Ahead of the broadcast, get a look at the stunning ladies below!

The special performance will air tomorrow, October 24th on View (11:00am - 12:00pm EDT on ABC). View is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week co-hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Megan McCain and Abby Huntsman.

Photo Credit: Walt Disney Television/Heidi Gutman





