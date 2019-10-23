BWW Exclusive: Betty Buckley, Donna McKechnie & More Talk Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon on THE FABULOUS INVALID
Earlier this week, the Broadway podcast The Fabulous Invalid launched Season Two with Tony Award winner, two-time Emmy and Grammy Award nominee, and 2012 American Theater Hall of Fame inductee, Betty Buckley.
Now, BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you a first listen of Part 2, featuring co-hosts Jamie DuMont, Rob Russo, and Jennifer Simard as they take an in depth look at the life, work, and legacies of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon by talking with actors and dancers who knew and worked with them.
From their first auditions to memorable experiences in the rehearsal room and in performance, Mimi Quillin, Jane Lanier, Chet Walker, and John Rubenstein-along with Betty Buckley and Donna McKechnie-pull back the curtain to reveal the Bob and Gwen they knew. This podcast offers a unique look at one of the most famous, successful, and fascinating show-business duos in history.
The Fabulous Invalid is a Broadway-centric podcast hosted by theater stalwart Jamie Du Mont, writer and critic Rob Russo, and Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard. Now in its second season, on a weekly basis the group takes a 360-degree view of the business of Broadway through interviews with actors, writers, directors, designers, and everyone in between. Pull up a chair and join them as they gossip a bit, banter about the latest news, and get up-close with the most prominent players currently working in the theater. The podcast takes its name from the title of a 1938 backstage play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart that has since become a loving nickname for Broadway itself-always deemed on the verge of decline, yet always bouncing back: "the fabulous invalid."
