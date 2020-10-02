Wake Up With BWW 10/2: Audra McDonald, George Salazar, and More Join STICKS & STONES, and More!

Plus, 'Like Water For Chocolate' is coming to the stage from with music from La Santa Cecilia, and lyrics by Quiara Alegría Hudes!

Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael-Key are joined by an ensemble of Tony nominees and winners on their upcoming Apple TV+ musical comedy series, produced by Lorne Michaels. The cast includes Aaron Tveit, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, and more!

The online concert premiere of the new musical Sticks & Stones will feature a star-studded cast including Audra McDonald, Javier Muñoz and George Salazar when it premieres Friday, October 16, 2020

Laura Esquivel's 1989 novel, Like Water For Chocolate, will be developed for the stage as a brand new musical. It will feature original music by the Grammy Award-winning Latin group La Santa Cecilia, with lyrics by La Santa Cecilia and Quiara Alegría Hudes, and a book by Lisa Loomer.

1) VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Wears Nothing But Boots in an Ad for R.M. Williams

Hugh Jackman appears in his favorite boots - and nothing else - in an advertisement for retailer R.M. Williams. . (more...)

2) Aaron Tveit, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming & More Cast on Apple TV Musical Series

Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael-Key are joined by an ensemble of Tony nominees and winners on their upcoming Apple TV+ musical comedy series, produced by Lorne Michaels. . (more...)

3) Audra McDonald, Javier Muñoz and More Star in Online Concert of New Musical STICKS & STONES Premiering October 16th

The online concert premiere of the new musical Sticks & Stones will feature a star-studded cast including Audra McDonald, Javier Muñoz and George Salazar when it premieres Friday, October 16, 2020, as part of National Bullying Prevention Month. The stream benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Born This Way Foundation.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Orfeh & Andy Karl Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Tune in right here today, October 1 (12pm ET), as he chats with Broadway's favorite couple, Orfeh and Andy Karl, who will headline concerts with Seth Rudetsky on October 4 (8pm) and 5 (3pm).. (more...)

What we're watching: Zachary Quinto, Robin de Jesús & Charlie Carver Talk THE BOYS IN THE BAND on TAMRON HALL

To mark the start of October, Tamron Hall kicked off the October 1st edition of her show by welcoming her virtual audience all dressed in pink and purple in solidarity with both Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

On yesterday's show, actors Zachary Quinto, Robin de Jesús and Charlie Carver joined Tamron to discuss the upcoming Netflix adaptation of "The Boys In The Band." Quinto, Jesús and Carver also starred in the 2018 Broadway revival of the original play, marking the 50th anniversary of the original show's off-Broadway premiere.

Social Butterfly: The Cast of DIANA on Broadway Shares Their Audition Songs!

The cast of the new Broadway bio-musical, Diana, are sharing the audition songs that landed them the gig! Check out their stories here in celebration of International Music Day!

In honor of #InternationalMusicDay, some of our cast is sharing the songs they sang for their @DianaOnBroadway auditions! ? pic.twitter.com/Z4tAxGm5hm - DIANA: A New Musical (@DianaOnBroadway) October 1, 2020

News: LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE to be Adapted For the Stage With Music By La Santa Cecilia

Laura Esquivel's 1989 novel, Like Water For Chocolate, will be developed for the stage as a brand new musical.

The musical will be produced by Tom Hulce and Ira Pittleman, and directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer. It will feature entirely original music by the Grammy Award-winning Latin group La Santa Cecilia, with lyrics by La Santa Cecilia & Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegría Hudes and a book by Lisa Loomer.

