Aaron Tveit, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming & More Cast on Apple TV Musical Series

Cast members also include Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, and Jane Krakowski.

Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael-Key are joined by an ensemble of Tony nominees and winners on their upcoming Apple TV+ musical comedy series, produced by Lorne Michaels.

The Broadway all-star lineup of Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Jane Krakowski, Aaron Tveit, Ariana DeBose, Ann Harada, and Dove Cameron have joined the cast, which also includes Fred Armisen and Jaime Camil.

The series centers Melissa and Josh (Strong and Key), a couple who are on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover a magical town in which everyone acts as if they're in a musical from the 1940s.

Chenoweth plays Mildred, the reverend's morally superior wife who is in everybody's business; Armisen will play the reverend himself.

Cumming plays Mayor Menlove, the welcoming town leader who harbors a secret (and a song) in his heart. Harada is Florence, his oblivious and dutiful wife.

Tveit joins the cast in the role of Danny Bailey, the town bad boy who is "trouble with a capital T" - especially once he sets his sights on Melissa. Cameron plays Betsy, the farmer's daughter who instantly falls for Josh.

DeBose plays Emma Tate, a more modern school teacher who struggles to fit into the town's strict mold; Camil is Doc Lopez, the handsome town doctor with an icy heart; and Krakowski plays The Countess, a stunning and sophisticated woman determined to marry Doc Lopez.

The series, which is not yet titled, was announced in January.

