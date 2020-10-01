Audra McDonald, Javier Muñoz and More Star Online Concert of New Musical STICKS & STONES Premiering October 16th

The online event will feature 135 young performers from around the world and benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS & Born This Way Foundation.

The online concert premiere of the new musical Sticks & Stones will feature a star-studded cast including Audra McDonald, Javier Muñoz and George Salazar when it premieres Friday, October 16, 2020, as part of National Bullying Prevention Month. The stream benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Born This Way Foundation.

The stream can be watched beginning at 8 pm Eastern on broadwayworld.com and broadwaycares.org. It will be available through 8 pm October 20.

Sticks & Stones adapts the Biblical story of David and his triumph over Goliath to address the issue of teen bullying. Joshua Colley (Les Misérables, Newsies) will star as David. Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, In the Heights) will portray David's father, Jesse. George Salazar (Be More Chill, Godspell) will appear as King Saul, Mykal Kilgore (Motown The Musical, Hair, NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live) will make a cameo performance as The Prophet Samuel, and six-time Tony Award-winning and Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Broadway legend Audra McDonald will appear as David's mother.

During the free stream, donations will be accepted for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Born This Way Foundation, founded by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta. Born This Way Foundation supports the mental and emotional wellness of young people and works with them to create a kinder, braver world. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS helps those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more.

Sticks & Stones was written by Grammy and Emmy Award-winning composer and conductor John McDaniel (Grease, Annie Get Your Gun, Catch Me if You Can, TV's "The Rosie O'Donnell Show") and lyricist/librettist Scott Logsdon (Broadway's original run of Les Misérables, the upcoming film Fabulously Fake: The Real Life of Kenneth J. Lane).a?? The musical was recently presented at a private industry workshop in Nashville and was the winner of the 2017 Florida Theatrical Association's New Musical Discovery series.

Logsdon and McDaniel launched an online search for the show's supporting roles and what is now an international ensemble of 135 young performers.

Playing David's sisters will be Gabriella Gonzalez (Zeruiah) and Cassie Donegan (Abigail). David's brothers will be portrayed by Jackson Hurt (Eliab), Dylan Bivings (Abinadab), Drew Elhamalawy (Shimea), James Ignacio (Nethanel), Marcus M. Martin (Raddai) and Chase Tucker (Ozem). Delaney Horton will appear as The Traveler.

"Scott and I were overwhelmed by the volume and quality of the audition submissions," McDaniel said. "We are thrilled to have assembled a remarkably diverse and inclusive cast of exciting young talent from all over the world.a?? We will all come together to tell a story of perseverance, optimisma??and hope in order to benefit two vital entities, one actively providing for folks affected by COVID-19 and other life crises, and another working to validate the emotions of young people and provide the resources they need to not only survive, but thrive."

The ensemble, which represents 34 states, will feature Ry Albinus, Callie Altepeter, Jorge Amador, Nathan Ancheta, Cameron Aragon, Jonah Barricklo, Aubri Bartholomew, Xander Benton, Daisy Bishop, Trejah Bostic, Anika Braganza, Brianna Bryan, Nayali Cabrera, Xhenet Capani, Hannah Carter, Shannon Cheong, Sy Chounchaisit, Hannah Clark, Carly Clo, Ariella Cohn, Holly Connor, Diego Cortez, Ross Coughlin, Olivia Grace Culp, Coleman Cummings, Shanelle Darlene, Joshua Davis, Valeria Di Babbo, Madison Eckerson, Megan Edelstein, Emily Escobar, Derek Etter, Zach Fluegel, Anthony Garcia, Javier Garcia, Allyson Gishi, Luis Gonzalez, Abby Gordon, Eli Gottsegen, Leland Hao, Riley Henderson, Treston Henderson, Isaac Holland, Tatum Hopkins, Anya Jiménez, Tiana Jung, Emma Kathryn, Jesamine Katzman, Mai Kawamura, Amy Keum, Jaedynn Latter, Kenny Lee, Timothy Lee, David Gabriel Lerner, Jacob Lesko, Mateo Lizcano, Andrea Mantilla, Katie Marcelino, Chad Marge, Kelsey Marshall, Maggie McAuliffe, John McGinty, Daniel Mejil, Charles Mayhew Miller, Caleb Mitchell, Gustavo Molina, Kyle Morales, Megan O'Donnell, Isa Peña, Ella Perez, David Benjamin Perry, Arthur Peterson, Cameron Plarske, Luana Psaros, Anthony Reed, Sara Romanello, Rosie Sanchez Rossi, Gilberto Saenz, Carter Skyers, Malynne Smith, Kira Stevens, Aaron Stone, Kaleb Stone, Alecsys Proctor Turner, Sophia Vanella, Aingea Venuto, Bella Villanueva, Kai Wang, Alex Werthauer, Aubrie Westmaas and Kaila Wooten.

The international voices of the ensemble are represented by Martina Andrea (Chile), Sam Araneta (Philippines), Dani Atherton (Australia), Isadora Bonuma (Brazil), Georgia Chalfon (Australia), Arianna Cervo (Italy), Kate Cullen (Ireland), Laura Giménez (Spain), James Hunter (New Zealand), Jannik Horlitz (Germany), Janayah (New Zealand), Matthew Nolan (Ireland) and Annabelle Shania (Indonesia).

The finale will include special appearances by actors who have been involved in the growth and presentations of the show: Mitch Beard, Amelia Bryant, Brooke Bucher, Tyler Evick, Sierra Fermin, Alex Fetzko, Darian Goulding, Adelaide Grace, Bobby Guenther, Shannon Hegarty, Bobby Hogan, Allison Kalfas, Tori Kocher, Max Komisar, Anna Lasley, Ava Locknar, Alexa Neilen, Emma Oesch, Kylan Ritchie, Mason Risser, Christian Sandelin, Bennett Scott and Darci Wantiez.

