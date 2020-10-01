VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Wears Nothing But Boots in an Ad for R.M. Williams

Watch the advertisement below!

Hugh Jackman appears in his favorite boots - and nothing else - in an advertisement for retailer R.M. Williams.

Watch it below!

From the first time Hugh Jackman set foot on stage in the highly acclaimed National Theatre production of Oklahoma! in 1998, to his Tony-winning, sensation-causing turn as Peter Allen in the 2003 musical The Boy From Oz, his reputation as the world's greatest living stage star was secured. Though he has returned to Broadway three times since - in two plays and in a solo concert event - this will be Mr. Jackman's first role in a Broadway musical since his debut more than 16 years ago.



He went on to become one of the biggest stars of our time through starring roles in numerous and varied blockbusters, including eight movies in the fantastically successful X-Men series, Les Miserables (for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor), and The Greatest Showman, one of the top-grossing movie musicals of all time.

The clothing company joked:

It has come to the attention of R.M.Williams that a video of a private meeting between one of R.M.Williams' senior executives and Hugh Jackman has made its way onto the Internet. R.M.Williams strongly supports our Global Boot Ambassador Hugh Jackman and we are very proud of our association with this truly undeniable character. Our beautiful and purposefully designed footwear is built using 80 hand-crafted processes to deliver superior comfort. Indeed, perhaps too much comfort. To be clear, R.M.Williams encourages all people - including Hugh Jackman - to wear clothes. Clothes have many amazing benefits from making the wearer look stylish to making meetings way less awkward.

