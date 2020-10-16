Wake Up With BWW 10/16: Tony Nominations - JAGGED LITTLE PILL, MOULIN ROUGE, and More!

Read about all of today's top stories!

Yesterday, the nominees for the 2020 Tony Awards were announced! Jagged Little Pill leads with 15 noms. Did your favorite get nominated? Check out the full list below, as well as reactions from some of the nominees!

1) Will Aaron Tveit Automatically Win a Tony Award?

Tonys time is here and this morning's announcement has left one question on the minds of theatre lovers everywhere. Will Aaron Tveit automatically win a Tony Award? The Moulin Rouge! star earned his first nomination this morning as the only person in his category- Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. So does this mean he will definitely take home a Tony? Not necessarily.... (more...)

2) 2020 Tony Awards Nominees - Jagged Little Pill Leads with 15 Noms!

Tony time is here at last! Earlier today, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart announced the nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards, which included work from eighteen eligible shows- all of which opened before Broadway shutdown on March 12. Check out the nominees and follow us throughout the day for even more coverage straight from the nominees! . (more...)

3) 2020 Tony Awards - The Nominees React!

Earlier today, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart announced the nominees for the 2020 Tony Awards and BroadwayWorld will be bringing you their reactions all day. Be sure to check back later for updates. (more...)

4) SLAVE PLAY Becomes Most Tony-Nominated Play Ever

This morning, Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play made Tonys history as the most Tony-nominated play ever, with twelve nominations. Following close behind is The Inheritance, with eleven nominations. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 12pm, his special guest is Jennifer Holliday. Tune in here!

- Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm Up returns today at 4pm. Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! Learn more here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Donizetti's Maria Stuarda, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Next On Stage continues tonight at 7pm. This week, find out which college students made the cut for the Top 15!

BWW Exclusive: Jenn Colella and Chilina Kennedy Talk DIVAS FOR DEMOCRACY and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

On October 14, he chatted with Broadway couple Jenn Colella and Chilina Kennedy about Divas For Democracy: United We Slay, which streams this Sunday, October 18 (8pm).

What we're watching: Watch a Preview For Keala Settle's Seth Concert Series Performance!

Keala Settle is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend. Don't miss her performance on Sunday, October 18 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, October 19 at 3pm ET!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Angela Lansbury, who turns 94 today!

Lansbury has appeared in 44 motion pictures to date. They include such classics as "National Velvet," "The Harvey Girls," Frank Capra's "State of the Union," Cecil B. DeMille's "Samson and Delilah," "The Court Jester," "The Long Hot Summer," "The Manchurian Candidate" (for which she received a second Golden Globe Award, the National Board of Review Award and her third Academy Award nomination), "The World of Henry Orient" and "Death on the Nile" (a second National Board of Review Award). In 1991 she was the voice of Mrs. Potts in the Disney animated feature, "Beauty and the Beast," and in 1997 she was the voice of the Grand Duchess Marie in the animated movie, "Anastasia."



The actress made her Broadway debut in 1957 when she starred as Bert Lahr's wife in the French farce, "Hotel Paradiso." In 1960 she returned to Broadway as Joan Plowright's mother in the season's most acclaimed drama, "A Taste of Honey" by Shelagh Delaney. One year later, she starred on Broadway in her first musical. "Anyone Can Whistle" and returned to New York in triumph in 1966 as "Mame," which earned her the first of her unprecedented four Tony Awards as Best Actress in a Musical. She received the others as the Madwoman of Chaillot in "Dear World" (1968), as Mama Rose in the 1974 revival of "Gypsy" and as Mrs. Lovett in "Sweeney Todd" (1979). In 1978 she starred as Mrs. Anna for a limited engagement of "The King and I.

