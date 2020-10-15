Will Aaron Tveit Automatically Win a Tony Award?
Not necessarily...
Tonys time is here and this morning's announcement has left one question on the minds of theatre lovers everywhere. Will Aaron Tveit automatically win a Tony Award? The Moulin Rouge! star earned his first nomination this morning as the only person in his category- Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. So does this mean he will definitely take home a Tony? Not necessarily...
From The Tony Awards Rules: "If the Tony Awards Nominating Committee has determined that if there is only one nominee in a category listed, such category shall be submitted to the Tony Voters which may, by the affirmative vote of sixty (60%) percent of the total ballots cast, grant an Award in that category."
Aaron Tveit was starring in in Moulin Rouge! the Musical on Broadway before the shutdown. Tveit's other Broadway credits include: Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Wicked, Hairspray. Other stage credits include: Assassins (West End), Rent (Hollywood Bowl). TV: "Graceland" (USA), "BrainDead" (CBS), "Grease Live!" (FOX), "The Code," "The Good Fight," "Gossip Girl." Film: Enjolras in the Oscar-winning Les Misérables, Out of Blue (TIFF), Created Equal, Undrafted, Better Off Single, Big Sky, Howl, and others.
He has performed at Webster Hall, Irving Plaza, LCT American Songbook. Tours: Paramount N.Y., House of Blues, Boston, San Diego; The Belasco: L.A.; Barns at Wolf Trap: DC; The Vets: RI, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Philly. Recordings: Live Album: "The Radio in My Head."
