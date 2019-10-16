Wake Up With BWW 10/16: THE LIGHTNING THIEF Opens, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We'd like to wish a happy opening to The Lightning Thief, which officially opens on Broadway tonight!

Last night, The Rose Tattoo officially opened on Broadway. Check out all of the reviews below!

We've got your first look at Jonathan Groff, Christian Borle, and more in Little Shop of Horrors! Check out the pics below!

Read more about these and other top stories by scrolling down! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Stage Tube

The Kelly Clarkson Show has shared a preview of Kelly Clarkson and Ben Platt singing an original rendition of Bob Dylan's a?oeMake You Feel My Love.a?? The full performance will air on Tuesday's episode of the talk show!. (more...)

2) Review Roundup: Renee Fleming, Dove Cameron, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and More in THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

L.A. Opera presents The Light in the Piazza!Renée Fleming and Emmy winner Dove Cameron star as Margaret and Clara Johnson, two American tourists in Italy. Their grand vacation plans take an unexpected detour when young Clara is swept off her feet by a local charmer. Brian Stokes Mitchell plays the role of Signor Naccarelli, the debonair father of a wealthy Florentine family.. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: First Look at Jonathan Groff & More in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, starring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle, opens October 17 at The Westside Theatre (407 W. 43rd St, NYC), where it plays through January 19, 2020. Check out a first look at the cast in action below!. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: First Look at FROZEN's National Touring Cast; Plus Go Inside Rehearsal!

We've got your first look at Frozen North American tour stars Caroline Bowman (Elsa) and Caroline Innerbichler (Anna) in costume! In addition, Disney Theatricals is giving you a peek into the rehearsal room with a brand new behind the scenes video. . (more...)

5) HBO Max Orders GREASE Spinoff Musical Series

by TV News Desk

HBO Max has ordered Grease: Rydell High, a musical series inspired by the 1978 Golden Globe(R) nominated film Grease. A joyous musical series set in and around the world of Rydell High, the show reimagines the global smash hit movie with some characters you already know, and a whole lot more you will soon meet. It's still the 1950s, a world that rocks with big musical numbers from the period combined with new original songs as well. It's the peer pressures of high school, the horrors of puberty, and the rollercoaster of life in middle America with a modern sensibility that will bring it to life for today's musical lovers.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Georgia Stitt

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

The Lightning Thief officially opens tonight!

As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the bestselling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, with an onstage company of seven playing more than 47 characters, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure about accepting that normal is a myth and embracing the superpowers inside all of us.

The cast of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is the full original company of the 2019 tour: Chris McCarrell as Percy Jackson, with Izzy Figueroa, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sam Leicht, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, T. Shyvonne Stewart, and Kristin Stokes.

Reviews: The Rose Tattoo officially opened last night. Read all the reviews here!

BWW Exclusive: Interview: Author Nick Katsoris Partners with COME FROM AWAY to Spread Message of Good Deeds

Nick Katsoris stumbled upon an idea for a children's book about a little lamb named Loukoumi that has expanded beyond its pages in spectacular ways. Now a foundation, Loukoumi spreads the message of good deeds far and wide, inspiring kids around the world to do good things in their communities and beyond.

The Loukoumi Foundation caught the eye of none other than the production team of Broadway hit Come From Away and soon enough Inspiring Stories that Make a Difference was on its way to shelves.

The new book, available October 22nd, features the stories of over 75 children who are having fun paying it forward for causes that mean something to them. The book also includes essays from over 20 students at Gander Elementary School-the town where Come From Away is set.

We caught up with Katsoris to talk about the amazing work his foundation is doing and how he's teaming up with Come From Away to spread the message of good deeds.

Read the full interview here!

Set Your DVR...

Ben Platt will appear on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE tonight!

What we're watching: Watch Jasmine Cephas Jones Join Anthony Ramos in His Music Video for 'Mind Over Matter'

Original Hamilton cast member and In the Heights film star, Anthony Ramos, will soon drop his first album, The Good & The Bad. Republic Record will release the album on October 25.

Watch as he is joined by his fiancée and fellow Hamilton veteran Jasmine Cephas Jones in the musical video for "Mind Over Matter."

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Angela Lansbury, who turns 94 today!

Lansbury has appeared in 44 motion pictures to date. They include such classics as "National Velvet," "The Harvey Girls," Frank Capra's "State of the Union," Cecil B. DeMille's "Samson and Delilah," "The Court Jester," "The Long Hot Summer," "The Manchurian Candidate" (for which she received a second Golden Globe Award, the National Board of Review Award and her third Academy Award nomination), "The World of Henry Orient" and "Death on the Nile" (a second National Board of Review Award). In 1991 she was the voice of Mrs. Potts in the Disney animated feature, "Beauty and the Beast," and in 1997 she was the voice of the Grand Duchess Marie in the animated movie, "Anastasia."



The actress made her Broadway debut in 1957 when she starred as Bert Lahr's wife in the French farce, "Hotel Paradiso." In 1960 she returned to Broadway as Joan Plowright's mother in the season's most acclaimed drama, "A Taste of Honey" by Shelagh Delaney. One year later, she starred on Broadway in her first musical. "Anyone Can Whistle" and returned to New York in triumph in 1966 as "Mame," which earned her the first of her unprecedented four Tony Awards as Best Actress in a Musical. She received the others as the Madwoman of Chaillot in "Dear World" (1968), as Mama Rose in the 1974 revival of "Gypsy" and as Mrs. Lovett in "Sweeney Todd" (1979). In 1978 she starred as Mrs. Anna for a limited engagement of "The King and I.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles