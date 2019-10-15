VIDEO: Watch Jasmine Cephas Jones Join Anthony Ramos in His Music Video for 'Mind Over Matter'

Original Hamilton cast member and In the Heights film star, Anthony Ramos, will soon drop his first album, The Good & The Bad. Republic Record will release the album on October 25.

Republic EVP of A&R Wendy Goldstein says of Ramos, "His music not only brings genres together, but it unites people. This power immediately inspired Monte and I to sign him. There's nobody quite like Anthony, and that's a wonderful thing."

Ramos added, "This is such a big moment. I think it's amazing that we have the opportunity to make music. Music hits people in a way that talking to somebody doesn't. I think we should never Take That for granted. I'm just grateful that I'm with a company who supports that."

In addition to his stage roles, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. He can be seen next in Legendary's "Godzilla: King of Monsters." He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It."

Below, watch as he is joined by his fiancée and fellow Hamilton veteran Jasmine Cephas Jones in the musical video for "Mind Over Matter."





