HBO Max Orders GREASE Spinoff Musical Series

HBO Max has given a series order to Grease: Rydell High, a musical spinoff of Grease, according to TVLine.

The musical series will be inspired by the 1978 film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. The show will be set in the 1950s, when "the Pink Ladies and the T-Birds still rule the school," and will feature "some characters you already know, and a whole lot more you will soon meet."

Grease: Rydell High will feature musical numbers that include hit songs from the time period along with original compositions.

The series explores the peer pressures of high school, the horrors of puberty and the rollercoaster of life in middle America with a modern sensibility that will bring it to life for today's musical lovers.

In a statement, HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey said, "It's Grease 2.0 but with the same spirit, energy and excitement you immediately think of when you hear any of these iconic songs."

Grease has been adapted several times, including the 2007 Broadway revival that opened following the NBC reality series Grease: You're THE ONE that I Want! that introduced Laura Osnes to the Broadway world. Most recently, FOX broadcast a live production of Grease, known as Grease: Live, as a 2016 television special starring Julianne Hough, Aaron Tveit, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Read the original article on TVLine.





Related Articles