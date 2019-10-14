Wake Up With BWW 10/14: THE WHO'S TOMMY Concert at La Jolla, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

It has been confirmed that Billy Porter will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in the upcoming Cinderella film!

This past weekend, Saturday Night Live saw some special Broadway guests. Watch the full sketch, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda and Billy Porter, below!

We've got your first look at Renee Fleming in The Light in the PIazza, Lea Salonga in Sweeney Todd, and more!

BroadwayWorld recently reported on a rumor that Billy Porter would be joining the cast of the upcoming Cinderella film from Sony, starring Camila Cabello. According to Deadline, Porter confirmed that he is joining the film in a Q&A Saturday evening at the New Yorker Festival. He will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Billy Porter Appear in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Cold Open

Last night's Saturday Night Live cold open saw appearances from Broadway favorites Lin-Manuel Miranda and Billy Porter.. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: First Look at SWEENEY TODD Starring Lea Salonga and Jett Pangan

In cooperation with Atlantis Twenty and ABS-CBN, Atlantis Theatrical presents Tony winner Lea Salonga (Mrs. Lovett) and Jett Pangan (Sweeney Todd) in Sweeney Todd.. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: First Look at Renee Fleming, Dove Cameron, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and More in THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

L.A. Opera presents The Light in the Piazza! Get a first look at the production in the photos!. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at L.A. Opera's THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA, Starring Renee Fleming

L.A. Opera presents The Light in the Piazza! Get a sneak peek at the cast in action in the video!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

La Jolla presents THE WHO'S TOMMY in concert tonight!

La Jolla Playhouse announces a special fundraising event: The Who's Tommy: A Staged Concert Benefiting La Jolla Playhouse on Monday, October 14 at 7:30pm in the Mandell Weiss Theatre.

Helmed by Playhouse Director Emeritus and Tommy original director and co-book writer Des McAnuff, this exclusive staged concert performance of the Playhouse-born, Tony Award-winning musical will feature members of the original Tommy Broadway cast, as well as a special on-stage appearance by Pete Townshend, legendary musician and Tommy composer/lyricist, co-book writer and principal creator. The event also celebrates the 50th anniversary of the release of iconic The Who's Tommy album.

BWW Exclusive: Interview: Rachel Bloom Opens Up About Life After CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND and a Future on Broadway?

She has already taken on television (and she has the awards to prove it). Now Rachel Bloom is coming to a city near you!

She's bringing her solo tour, WHAT AM I GOING TO DO WITH MY LIFE NOW? across the country, with performances coming up in Boston, Dallas, Denver, and Los Angeles. Below, Rachel chats with BroadwayWorld about LIFE AFTER CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND and whether her future plans might take her to Broadway.

What we're geeking out over: Susan Egan and Krysta Rodriguez Perform 'I Won't Say I'm in Love' From HERCULES

Two 'Megs' took on I Won't Say I'm in Love from Hercules at the Broadway Princess Party on October 7 at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Susan Egan, who was the voice of Megara in the 1997 Disney film version of Hercules, was joined by Krysta Rodriguez, who played the role on stage in the Public's world premiere production this summer.

The pair sang a special duet arrangement of the song by Benjamin Rauhala. They were joined by Laura Osnes and Courtney Reed.

What we're listening to: Listen to the Official Pre-Show Music For BEETLEJUICE

Beetlejuice has released the musical's official pre-show music, composed by the show's music producer, Matt Stine!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





