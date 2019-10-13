VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Billy Porter Appear in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Cold Open

Last night's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE cold open saw appearances from Broadway favorites Lin-Manuel Miranda and Billy Porter.

The sketch was based on a CNN Equality Town Hall meeting, and featured the 2020 candidates Cory Booker (Chris Redd), Pete Buttigieg (Colin Jost), Elizabeth Warren (Kate McKinnon), Julian Castro (Lin-Manuel Miranda), Joe Biden (Woody Harrelson) discuss LGBTQ issues.

Porter was on hand to introduce the group.

Watch the full clip from the show below!

Billy Porter is a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning singer, composer, actor, playwright and director. He currently stars as Pray Tell on the FX television series Pose. He originated the role of 'Lola' in the Broadway hit Kinky Boots, which won him 2013 Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Other theatre: Shuffle Along, Miss Saigon, Five Guys..., Grease, Smokey Joe's..., Dreamgirls, Angels in America,The Merchant of Venice, Radiant Baby, Birdie Blue, Songs for a New World, Ghetto Superstar (one-man show),Topdog/Underdog, King Lear.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is best known as the composer-lyricist of Hamilton, as well as In The Heights and Bring It On: The Musical. Miranda recently reprised his lead role in Hamilton for a three-week run of the production in Puerto Rico to raise money for artists struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. He also starred in the Disney film Mary Poppins Returns, wrote music for the Disney animated film Moana and recently guest-starred last season in two episodes of CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM and lent his voice to three episodes of DuckTales.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You