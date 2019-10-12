VIDEO: Susan Egan and Krysta Rodriguez Perform 'I Won't Say I'm in Love' From HERCULES

Two 'Megs' took on I Won't Say I'm in Love from Hercules at the Broadway Princess Party on October 7 at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Susan Egan, who was the voice of Megara in the 1997 Disney film version of Hercules, was joined by Krysta Rodriguez, who played the role on stage in the Public's world premiere production this summer.

The pair sang a special duet arrangement of the song by Benjamin Rauhala. They were joined by Laura Osnes and Courtney Reed.

The most recent edition of Broadway Princess Party took place on October 7, 2019 at Feinstein's/54 Below, with music direction by Benjamin Rauhala. Visit http://www.broadwayprincessparty.com/ for all upcoming tour dates.





