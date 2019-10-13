Photo Flash: First Look at Renee Fleming, Dove Cameron, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and More in THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
L.A. Opera presents The Light in the Piazza!
Renée Fleming and Emmy winner Dove Cameron star as Margaret and Clara Johnson, two American tourists in Italy. Their grand vacation plans take an unexpected detour when young Clara is swept off her feet by a local charmer.
Get a first look at the production in the photos below!
Brian Stokes Mitchell plays the role of Signor Naccarelli, the debonair father of a wealthy Florentine family.
With a Tony-winning score by Adam Guettel and a Tony-nominated book by Craig Lucas, The Light in the Piazza premiered on Broadway in 2005.
Tickets to The Light in the Piazza are on sale now. Tickets begin at $24 and can be purchased online at LAOpera.org, by phone at 213.972.8001, or in person at the LA Opera box office at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90012). For disability access, call 213.972.0777 or email LAOpera@LAOpera.org.
Photo Credit: Craig T. Mathew
Dove Cameron and cast
Renee Fleming and Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron and Brian Stokes Mitchell
Dove Cameron and Celinde Schoenmaker
Renee Fleming and Brian Stokes Mitchell
Renee Fleming, Dove Cameron and cast
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Rob Houchen
Cast
Rob Houchen and cast
Cast
Cast
Renee Fleming and Dove Cameron
