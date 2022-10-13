Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wake Up With BWW 10/13: BEETLEJUICE Tour Finds its Cast, and More!

Wake Up With BWW 10/13: BEETLEJUICE Tour Finds its Cast, and More!

Oct. 13, 2022  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include casting for the North American Tour of Beetlejuice, which will be led by Justin Collette in the title role!

Plus, get a first look at KPOP The Musical which begins previews on Broadway tonight!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

Justin Collette Will Lead BEETLEJUICE North American Tour; Principal and Featured Cast Announced!
by Stephi Wild

The North American Tour of Beetlejuice will star Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Isabella Esler as Lydia Deetz, Britney Coleman as Barbara Maitland, Will Burton as Adam Maitland, Jesse Sharp as Charles, Kate Marilley as Delia, and more.. (more...)

GLEE Controversies Uncovered in New Discovery+ Docu-Series
by Michael Major

The series will pull the curtain back on the good and bad experiences of Glee's cast and crew. The series will also feature testimonies from close friends and family, revealing never-heard-before stories. The docu-series will also have exclusive access to Glee cast and crew members, who will give their personal stories.. (more...)

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds & Will Ferrell Tap Dance in SPRITED Movie Musical Teaser
by Michael Major

For the first time, 'A Christmas Carol' is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale. With music by Pasek & Paul , the film stars Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer, with Sunita Mani, Patrick Page, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley and Jen Tullock. Watch the video teaser trailer now!. (more...)

Video: Watch A Sneak Peek of KPOP on Broadway
by BroadwayWorld TV

KPOP will begin performances on Broadway with previews starting on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in advance of an opening night on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The show will play at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Watch a sneak peek of the cast in action!. (more...)

Broadway Community Reacts to Angela Lansbury's Passing
by HaleyJane Rose

The Broadway community has shared their grief, praise, and cherished memories of Angela Lansbury in the wake of her passing. Read them here. Read touching tributes and stories from Patti Lupone, Bernadette Peters, Joanna Gleason, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Audra McDonald, and more here.. (more...)

VIDEO: KINKY BOOTS Off-Broadway Cast Performs 'Land Of Lola' on THE TODAY SHOW
by Michael Major

Callum Francis and the Off-Broadway cast of Kinky Boots appeared on The TODAY Show this morning to perform 'Land of Lola.' The were introduced by the musical's creators, Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein. Watch videos of the performance and the interview now!. (more...)

VIDEO: Taye Diggs & Jennifer Hudson Discuss Their RENT Auditions on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
by Michael Major

Taye and Jennifer bond over their memories of auditioning for roles in the Tony Award-winning musical "Rent," celebrating its 25th anniversary. Hudson went on to describe her audition for the film adaptation of Rent and what that taught her about the film industry. Watch the new video clip from the interview now!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

- KPOP The Musical begins previews on Broadway tonight!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

