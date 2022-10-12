Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds & Will Ferrell Tap Dance in SPRITED Movie Musical Teaser

“Spirited” will premiere in theaters on November 11 and globally on Apple TV+ on November 18, 2022.

Oct. 12, 2022  

Apple Original Films has unveiled the teaser trailer for the highly anticipated holiday musical comedy, "Spirited," starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer.

Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future.

For the first time, 'A Christmas Carol' is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.

From director Sean Anders ("Daddy's Home," "Instant Family"), written by Sean Anders and John Morris, with original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and production numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold ("The Late Late Show with James Corden"), this modern retelling is a sweet and spicy holiday treat.

The cast also includes Sunita Mani, Patrick Page, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley and Jen Tullock. Check out previously released photos from the film here.

Watch the new teaser trailer here:

