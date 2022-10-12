VIDEO: Taye Diggs & Jennifer Hudson Discuss Their RENT Auditions on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Taye Diggs sat down with Jennifer Hudson on the latest episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Wednesday, October 12.

Taye and Jennifer bonded over their memories of auditioning for roles in the Tony Award-winning musical "Rent," celebrating its 25th anniversary.

"We had no idea that it was gonna be what it was, we just knew that there were a bunch of really talented and good people in it. The music seemed to really hit home and it was about a subject matter that none of us had really dealth with," Diggs explained.

Hudson went on to describe her audition for the film adaptation of Rent and what that taught her about the film industry.

Taye Diggs originated the role of Benny in the Broadway production of Rent. He reprised the role for the film's 2005 film adaptation, alongside Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Jesse L. Martin, and Wilson Jermaine Heredia.

Watch the interview clip here: