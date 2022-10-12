Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Taye Diggs & Jennifer Hudson Discuss Their RENT Auditions on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

Oct. 12, 2022  

Taye Diggs sat down with Jennifer Hudson on the latest episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Wednesday, October 12.

Taye and Jennifer bonded over their memories of auditioning for roles in the Tony Award-winning musical "Rent," celebrating its 25th anniversary.

"We had no idea that it was gonna be what it was, we just knew that there were a bunch of really talented and good people in it. The music seemed to really hit home and it was about a subject matter that none of us had really dealth with," Diggs explained.

Hudson went on to describe her audition for the film adaptation of Rent and what that taught her about the film industry.

Taye Diggs originated the role of Benny in the Broadway production of Rent. He reprised the role for the film's 2005 film adaptation, alongside Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Jesse L. Martin, and Wilson Jermaine Heredia.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Watch the interview clip here:

VIDEO: Taye Diggs & Jennifer Hudson Discuss Their RENT Auditions on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Photo: Quinta Brunson Receives Adweek's Game Changer of the Year AwardPhoto: Quinta Brunson Receives Adweek's Game Changer of the Year Award
October 11, 2022

Brunson received this award for restoring the entertainment industry’s faith in the traditional broadcast network sitcom during a time when streaming continues to reign supreme, leveraging modern-day viewing behaviors to build her rapidly growing audience and a renewed interest in live network viewing.
I Ya Toyah Announces 'Ghosts' Acoustic EPI Ya Toyah Announces 'Ghosts' Acoustic EP
October 11, 2022

Chicago-based “one woman musical army” known as I Ya Toyah announces the release of Ghosts, a brand new acoustic EP. The EP will feature haunting acoustic renditions of three of her previously-released songs: Pray from last year’s Out of Order EP, and Code Blue and Time Machine; both from her critically-acclaimed 2018 debut album, Code Blue.
Black Public Media Launches Gender Affirming Doc Series During LGBT History MonthBlack Public Media Launches Gender Affirming Doc Series During LGBT History Month
October 11, 2022

The Harlem-based national media arts nonprofit dedicated to creating and producing media content about the Black experience has commissioned Feral Films and Sophia Clark (they/them) to direct I Am Who I Say I Am, a three-part series of micro-documentaries with feel-good stories of gender affirmation.
Retro Jazz Artist Laura Ainsworth Teams With XO Publicity For New Album 'You Asked For It'Retro Jazz Artist Laura Ainsworth Teams With XO Publicity For New Album 'You Asked For It'
October 11, 2022

You Asked For It is Ainsworth’s fourth album of all-new material (a best-of LP entitled Top Shelf was expanded into a deluxe mini-LP CD released in Japan last year.) You Asked For It was recently released digitally in South Korea by Music Island, and in Japan by Ratspack Records as a deluxe mini-LP CD with the bonus track “As Time Goes By.”
Julie Neff Releases New Single 'A Lot Left To Learn'Julie Neff Releases New Single 'A Lot Left To Learn'
October 11, 2022

Featuring heartfelt productions promoting self-love and emotional availability, she hosts a spectrum of talented musicians and instrumentalists. “A Lot Left To Learn” features Neff’s close friend Tiz McNamara (background vocals) and Irish musician Dylan O’hEochaid (piano, cello, and background vocals).