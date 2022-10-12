Justin Collette Will Lead BEETLEJUICE North American Tour; Principal and Featured Cast Announced!

The North American Tour of Beetlejuice will star Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Isabella Esler as Lydia Deetz, Britney Coleman as Barbara Maitland, Will Burton as Adam Maitland, Jesse Sharp as Charles, Kate Marilley as Delia, with Danielle Marie Gonzalez as Miss Argentina, Abe Goldfarb as Ortho, Karmine Alers as Maxine Dean/Juno, Brian Vaughn as Maxie Dean and Jackera Davis as the Girl Scout. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

After its first public performance in Paducah, KY, the tour will officially launch in December at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, CA before haunting 27 cities across North America with more dates to be announced shortly. For casting, tour cities and more information, visit www.BeetlejuiceBroadway.com.

Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

BEETLEJUICE is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!, director of Warner Bros. forthcoming TOTO, the animated musical film adaptation of Michael Morpurgo and Emma Chichester Clark's 2017 book) with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong); a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown ("Castle Rock") and Tony and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King ("Robbie"); music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire); and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

BEETLEJUICE features scenic design by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton); costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers); lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots); sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!); projection design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen); puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King); special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), hair and wig design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe; make-up design by Joe Dulude II; casting by The Telsey Office.

BEETLEJUICE opened at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on Thursday, April 25, 2019, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), and won the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for David Korins' scenic design and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including Best New Musical. BEETLEJUICE had a history making run on Broadway - following the release of the musicals original Broadway cast recording and Tony Awards appearance, the box office exploded, making it the surprise hit of the 2018/2019 season. BEETLEJUICE's Tony Awards performance has gone on to be the most watched musical number from the broadcast with over 3,921,530 views. BEETLEJUICE became a sensation with fans everywhere including on TikTok, which lead to an additional burst of ticket sales from a new audience for Broadway, making the musical one of the top grossing shows on Broadway, going on to break the Winter Garden box office record. The smash hit musical BEETLEJUICE played 366 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway before being shuttered with the rest of Broadway on March 12, 2020. BEETLEJUICE returned triumphantly to Broadway with performances on April 8, 2022, at the Marquis Theatre where it continues to haunt Broadway through January 8, 2023.

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS and WARNER RECORDS released BEETLEJUICE - ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING for digital download, streaming and on CD. The album is produced by Tony Award winner Matt Stine, Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Tony nominee Eddie Perfect and three-time Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch and has surpassed 300 million streams in the United States and 760 million streams globally. These landmark numbers continue the remarkable success of the album, reaching the list of top 10 most streamed OBCRs of the previous decade. The show's songs have placed in Spotify's "Viral 50" charts in 13 different countries. In addition, "Say My Name," one of the show's breakout showstoppers, was chosen as Amazon's "Alexa Song of the Day" in 2019. The incredible growth is partly a result of user-generated content on TikTok, where songs from the album have been used in over one million videos.

BEETLEJUICE is based on the 1988 Academy Award-winning Geffen Company motion picture presented by Warner Bros. and directed by Tim Burton. The smash hit comedy starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson.

Justin Collette (Beetlejuice) is an award winning actor, writer and musician. Broadway credits: School of Rock (Dewey Finn). Regional credits: Rock of Ages (Lonny). Netflix: Cupcake and Dino: General Services (Cupcake, NYT Best New Shows 2018). He spent many years performing sketch/improv at comedy festivals all over North America (JFL42, VIIF, Montreal Sketch Fest) and has written and voiced dozens of short cartoons for Bite On Mondo, which have generated millions of combined views on YouTube. He's very happy you're here with us and hopes you leave feeling a little more seen and a little less alone. @sorryitsjustin

ISABELLA ESLER (Lydia) is incredibly excited to be making her professional debut! She recently graduated high school in San Jose, California and grew up in the Bay Area. Many thanks to Telsey, the Beetlejuice team, family and friends. Extra love to mom and dad! IG: @Isabella.esler

Britney Coleman (Barbara Maitland) is beyond excited to tour the Nation and the Netherworld with this wonderful show! A native of Ann Arbor, MI she was most recently seen in the Tony Award-winning revival of Company. Other Broadway credits: Tootsie, Sunset Boulevard and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. First National tour: Beautiful.Favorite regional: The Old Globe, The MUNY, Bay Street, Asolo Rep, TUTS, Westport County Playhouse. BFA: The University of Michigan. Huge thanks to the team, Rachel Hoffman, the Fam and HCKR.

Will Burton (Adam Maitland) is thrilled to be with this incredible company! Broadway credits: Hello, Dolly! (Ambrose); Kiss Me, Kate! (Gremio); Holiday Inn; An American in Paris. Off-Broadway credits: Between the Lines(Frump/Ryan). Other highlights: Young Frankenstein (Igor), Ogunquit; Last Days of Summer (Stuke), George Street; Holiday Inn (Ted), The Marriott Lincolnshire; The Music Man (Tommy), Arena Stage; and An American In Paris,Théâtre du Châtelet. TV: The Blacklist. Thanks to Mama, Daddy, Callen, Haley, all of my teachers, and my incredible reps at KMR! @willburtonum

Jesse Sharp (Charles) is thrilled to be back on tour! Previous National and International touring credits: The Addams Family (Gomez), Elf (Walter Hobbs), and Grease (Vince Fontaine). Regional credits: Chasing Rainbows, Goodspeed Opera House; Macbeth, Merchant of Venice, The Utah Shakespeare Festival; Mamma Mia, The Bodyguard, North Shore Music Theatre; A Bronx Tale, The Engeman; The Importance of Being Earnest, Cape Playhouse; Catch Me If You Can, The Rev; Theatre by the Sea, The Little Theatre on the Square, Denver's Lone Tree Arts Center, Human Race Theatre; Los Angeles theaters include Antaeus, Sacred Fools, The Groundlings and more. Co-Creator of The Hamlet Project. Film/TV: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Gilded Age, Blacklist, Blue Bloods, Almost Family, City on a Hill, General Hospital, The Man Show, Not Another Teen Movie, Angels Perch and American Metalstarring John Travolta and Stephen Dorff. Training: MFA-UC Irvine, BA-UCLA. Love and endless gratitude to my sweetheart Lexie and our buddy Chip. @mrjessesharp

Kate Marilley (Delia) is thrilled to join the Netherworld! Recently seen on Broadway in the original musical Flying Over Sunset (Clare Boothe Luce stand-by), briefly joined The Prom 1st National tour (Dee Dee Allen). Other Broadway: The Prom (u/s Dee Dee, u/s Angie, u/s Mrs. Greene); My Fair Lady (u/s Mrs. Pearce); Billy Elliot 1st national tour (u/s Mum). Regional credits: White Christmas (Judy Haynes), Damn Yankees (Lola), My Paris (Yvette Guilbert), The Secret Garden (Alice, Mrs. Winthrop), Something's Afoot (Lettie), A Chorus Line (Sheila Bryant), and more. BFA from Carnegie Mellon. Special thanks to Megan & Robert at LG Management, and this stellar creative team! Love to Mom and Dad. Instagram: @katemarilley Website: www.katemarilley.com

Danielle Marie Gonzalez (Ensemble, Miss Argentina) Off-Broadway: Rock of Ages (Waitress #1, u/s Sherrie, Justice), Clueless: The Musical (Lucy). Nat'l Tour: Rock of Ages, Flashdance: The Musical (Tess), Saturday Night Fever (Stephanie Mangano). Other credits include: Anita in West Side Story at the 5th Avenue Theatre (nominee Gregory Awards), A Chorus Line, 9 to 5, and Radio City Music Hall. TV Credits: Saturday Night Live, Law & Order: SVU, and Katy Keane. So much love to her family and many, many thanks to Rachel Hoffman at The Telsey Office and the Beetlejuice Creative team! @daniemariegonzalez

Abe Goldfarb (Ensemble, Otho) is an actor, writer and director based in Brooklyn, NY. He's been on Broadway (in Beetlejuice), he's voiced Pokemon (several) and he's emceed burlesque shows all over the world (seriously). Deepest love to Mom and Rosebud.

Karmine Alers (Ensemble, Maxine Dean, Juno) is overjoyed to join the cast and crew of Beetlejuice! Karmine's Broadway credits: Rent (Mimi) and On Your Feet. Regional and National Tour credits: Smokey Joe's Cafe (Pattie), Aida (Aida), In The Heights (Camilla) and Miss You Like Hell (Beatriz). TV/Film credits: Bull (CBS), Fosse/Verdon(Fox), Rescue Me (F/X), Naked As We Came and Blood Bound (Amazon Prime) Karmine has a solo album entitled For You, on Apple Music/Spotify. Dedicated to my Mapioo and Nene...Para Siempre! My Love to Rob.

Brian Vaughn (Ensemble, Maxie Dean). Regional: Denver Center; Chicago Shakespeare; Milwaukee Rep (Resident Company-13 seasons); Utah Shakespeare Festival (28 seasons /11 as Artistic Director - roles include: Hamlet, Henry V, Cyrano, Iago, Harold Hill, Javert, Sky Masterson); South Coast Rep She Loves Me (Georg); Arizona Theatre Company; PCPA; Northlight; Thanks Danny@Hudson Artists; Love to Addie, Scarlett and Emma; @brianvaughn11 www.brianvaughnofficial.com

JACKERA DAVIS (Ensemble, Girl Scout) is a recent grad of Sam Houston State University with a BFA in Musical theatre! She is ecstatic to be making her national tour debut! She wants to give a huge shoutout to her family, BFFs who support her, The Collective team, the LINK Program, and of course God! Instagram: @jjackera