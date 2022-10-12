Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KPOP, The Musical
Video: Watch A Sneak Peek of KPOP on Broadway

KPOP will open on Broadway on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Oct. 12, 2022  

KPOP is coming to Broadway! The show, which is still in rehearsals, just gave a special sneak peek performance at its new home at the Circle in the Square Theatre and BroadwayWorld was there for the big day. Check out a first look below!

KPOP features Luna, in the starring role of MwE, along with Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo, and John Yi.

As global superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, they face struggles both cultural and personal that threaten to dismantle one of the industry's hottest labels. Starring a cast of K-pop and musical theater stars, KPOP is a multimedia experience that explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the international sensation.



