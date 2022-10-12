Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
GLEE Controversies Uncovered in New Discovery+ Docu-Series

The hit musical series ran for over 100 episodes from 2009-2015.

Oct. 12, 2022  

Discovery+ and ID will be exploring the controversies behind the hit FOX musical series Glee in a new three-part docu-series.

Deadline reports that the series will pull the curtain back on the good and bad aspects of the production and its on-set cast and crew. The series will also feature testimonies from close friends and family, revealing never-heard-before stories.

The docu-series will also have exclusive access to Glee cast and crew members, who will give their personal stories about their time working on the series. Glee ran for over 100 episodes from 2009-2015.

The currently untitled series will focus on the case of Mark Salling (Puck), who committed suicide while waiting for his sentencing after being arrested for possesion of child sex abuse images.

The tragic deaths of Corey Monteith (Finn) and Naya Rivera (Santana) will also be discussed, as well as the on-set bullying accusations against Lea Michele (Rachel Berry).

The FOX musical comedy GLEE followed a dynamic group of high school students from the halls of McKinley to the mean streets of New York City, as they embarked on life after high school.

The show became a bona fide cultural phenomenon, receiving prestigious honors, including a Golden Globe Award and a Peabody Award.

The series boasted critical acclaim, a die-hard fan base, two Grammy Award nominations, two Platinum and five Gold albums, more than 53 million songs and more than 13 million albums sold worldwide, two sold-out concert tours, a 3-D movie, four Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes, including the award for Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical.

Its initial starring cast featured Matthew Morrison as club director and Spanish teacher Will Schuester, Jane Lynch as cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester, Jayma Mays as guidance counselor Emma Pillsbury, Jessalyn Gilsig as Will's wife Terri, and Dianna Agron, Chris Colfer, Kevin McHale, Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Amber Riley, Jenna Ushkowitz and more.

GLEE attracted A-list guest stars, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Shirley MacLaine, John Stamos, Kristin Chenoweth, Olivia Newton-John, Britney Spears, Neil Patrick Harris, Peter Facinelli, June Squibb, Demi Lovato and Adam Lambert, among many others.

