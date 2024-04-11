Wagner College Theatre's Stanley Drama Award to Return in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Changes are coming to the storied Stanley Drama Award, administered by Wagner College Theatre. With a top prize of $2,000.00, the Stanley Drama Award has been offered annually to an original full-length play, musical, or one-act play sequence that has not been professionally produced or received trade book publication. Nearly seventy years since its founding, the award application process is being updated for ease and accessibility. In order to implement these updates, the Stanley Drama Award will be on hiatus for one year, with no award being offered in 2024, and returning in 2025.

Applications for the 2025 Stanley Drama Award will be open from now until September 1st, 2024. Our esteemed panel of judges will determine the winner and finalists, to be announced in Spring 2025. Applicants are now welcome to submit their application online. The required reading fee of $32.00 can be paid online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?retail=wct01. Once the fee has been paid, please email stanleydramaaward@wagner.edu with a pdf copy of your completed application form, your manuscript, and a confirmation of payment for your reading fee. In the case of musicals, please also include digital links for the music. The deadline for submissions is September 1, 2024. Please visit https://wagner.edu/performing-arts/stanley-drama/ for more information.

The Stanley Drama Award was established in 1957 by Staten Island philanthropist Alma Guyon Timolat Stanley and endowed through the Stanley-Timolat Foundation to encourage and support aspiring playwrights. Past winners include Terrence McNally's This Side of the Door (aka Things That Go Bump in the Night), Lonne Elder III's Ceremonies in Dark Old Men, and Jonathan Larson's Rent. Past judges include playwrights Edward Albee and Paul Zindel, actresses Geraldine Page and Kim Stanely, and TV producer/pioneer talk-show host David Susskind.

About Wagner College Theatre

Wagner College's Performing Arts Department provides students with a strong liberal arts background combined with intensive training in dance, music, acting, design, and more. With more than 50 years producing live performances on Staten Island, Wagner College has become a leader in the field and has ranked among the top five collegiate theater programs in the United States by the Princeton Review since 2004, most recently ranking third nationally in their 2023 "Best 388 Colleges" guide. Through a rigorous combination of theory and practice, the department seeks to foster leadership, a sense of community, artistic integrity, intellectual expertise, and the best professional values to serve students in their chosen profession.

For more information about our season, faculty, students, and ticketing please visit https://wagner.edu/performing-arts/.

