WONDERLAND DREAMS Exhibition by Alexa Meade to Close in September

Wonderland Dreams by Alexa Meade has announced its final weeks with an official closing date of September 10, 2023.

Located in the heart of New York City at 529 5th Ave and 44th St., Wonderland Dreams is hand-painted from floor-to-ceiling. The massive 26,000 sq. ft. venue showcases Meade's signature 3D painting style which makes the world appear to be a 2D picture on canvas. 

The interactive art exhibit has welcomed more than 100,000 guests since its opening in October 2022, hosted hundreds of live music, dance and fashion events, birthday parties, romantic engagement proposals, and industry nights with countless stars from Broadway and film.

Founder and artist Alexa Meade said, “I want to thank everyone who has visited my exhibition and experienced the magic of Wonderland Dreams. I am so proud of its wildly successful run on Fifth Avenue.“

Transported into a magical dreamscape, guests are enveloped by fantastical interconnected rooms – each its own masterful gallery – featuring dimension-bending art, blurring the lines between illusion and reality. Guests are provided with painted costumes and props, inviting them to become part of the art in this one-of-a-kind living exhibit. 

Visitors become part of the art as they enter a whimsical world inspired by Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, the beloved classic tale by Lewis Carroll. Depth and scale dramatically shift from tiny houses to a larger-than-life Queen of Hearts Throne, and guests engage with interactive props from the Mad Hatter’s tea party to giant playing cards, color changing mushrooms and secret rose gardens. 

Wonderland Dreams has a DIY painting studio and imaginative merchandise items that can be painted on site. The exhibit also has a wine bar with themed small plates.

The exhibition first opened in Beverly Hills on Rodeo Drive in 2018. The current NYC home to Wonderland Dreams was formerly a Best Buy, and it took nearly 2,000 gallons of paint and two months to completely transform the multi-level venue into the dreamy immersive exhibit.

EXHIBITION HOURS

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 12pm to 7:30pm (last entry 6pm)

Tuesday: Closed.

Friday: 12pm to 8:30pm (last entry 7pm)

Saturday: 10am to 8:30pm (last entry 7pm)

Sunday: 10am to 7:30pm (last entry 6pm)

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets to Wonderland Dreams are on-sale now at Click Here. Tickets range in price from $29.00 for children and $39.00 for adults. Children under 3 years old are free. Special off-peak tickets are available on selected dates from $19.00. Discounted passes are available for family, group, and special events.

ABOUT ALEXA MEADE

Artist and founder of Wonderland Dreams, Alexa Meade, paints on the human body and three-dimensional spaces, creating the illusion that our reality is a two-dimensional painting. As The New York Times describes Meade’s artwork, “Think of it as a Van Gogh — that is, if one of his paintings were brought to life as a performative protest."

Meade’s art has been exhibited around the world at the Grand Palais in Paris, the Saatchi Gallery in London, the United Nations in New York, Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo, and Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC. Her artwork has also been exhibited in space, orbiting the Earth on the history-making SpaceX Inspiration4 mission.

She has created interactive installations at Coachella, Cannes Lions, and Art Basel. Meade is widely known for painting on the body of Ariana Grande for her iconic “God is a Woman” music video, which has 386 million views. Her solo show on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills was attended by forty-thousand people. With profound pop cultural relevance, Alexa’s art has been upvoted to the #1 position on the Front Page of Reddit. She has been commissioned by Apple, BMW, and Sony. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Alexa teamed up with LEGO as a Master Builder for their “Rebuild the World” campaign.

Collaborating with spacetime researchers, Alexa was the first ever Artist-in-Residence at the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics. She has also been Artist-in-Residence at Google, where she worked alongside the engineers advancing Light Field imaging technology.

Meade and her groundbreaking work have been honored with the "Disruptive Innovation Award" from the Tribeca Film Festival. Respected for her thought leadership and non-traditional career path, she has lectured at TED, Stanford, and Princeton. Meade accepted an invitation to the White House under President Obama. Google Arts & Culture selected Alexa as the face of their “Faces of Frida” campaign, celebrating the legacy of Frida Kahlo and the female artists who are carrying it forward today. InStylehas named Alexa among their "Badass Women."




