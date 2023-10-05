WICKED to Celebrate 20th Anniversary with Specialty Cocktails and Themed Treats

To celebrate its upcoming 20th Anniversary on Monday, October 30th, the Broadway blockbuster Wicked is partnering with several local restaurants and bars with special Wicked-themed creations to help ring in the anniversary celebration. From the Flying Monkeys Milkshake to a Gravity-Defying Cocktail, there is something for every Ozian to enjoy.

Check out the full list of Wicked-themed food, drinks, and desserts offered throughout the month of October.

Information on the below partners can be found at https://wickedthemusical.com/wicked-20-partners/

HERSHEY’S CHOCOLATE WORLD

Broadway’s most Popular musical is teaming up with NYC’s most popular chocolate store this fall when Hershey’s Chocolate World, in the heart of Times Square, introduces the limited-edition WICKED Milkshake, featuring mint and dark chocolate ice cream topped with mint and dark chocolate drizzle and KIT KAT Duos Mint and Dark Chocolate candy. Additionally, guests at Hershey’s Chocolate World will have the opportunity to make customized Wicked-branded Sweet Personalization chocolate bars, now through October 31st.

SERENDIPITY3

The “WICKED Emerald City Frrrozen Hot Mint Chocolate” features a Mint Frrrozen White Chocolate, which has been turned bright green to reflect the Emerald City. The dessert is topped with a “Defying Gravity” mountain of whipped cream, shimmering with sugar and edible glitter that is "Glinda Pink," as well as a Wicked 20th Anniversary edible frosting sheet that sits on top of the creation. To make the dessert complete, patrons will also receive Wicked themed stirrer for their unique Frrrozen Hot Chocolate.

CATCH'N ICE CREAM from Dylan Lemay

The innovative and wildly popular “Catch‘N Ice Cream from Dylan Lemay” has created two signature Wicked treats – “The Blizzard and I” (cake batter ice cream dipped in chocolate and rolled in green sprinkles) and “Berry Berry Popular” (strawberry ice cream dipped in white chocolate and rolled in pink sprinkles). Both flavors are available at their flagship store in NoHo through the end of October.

SCHMACKARY'S

The popular theater district cookie vendor is featuring “Elphaba's Emerald Cookie” and “Glinda's Pink Funfetti Cookie” throughout the month of October – the first time that Schmackary’s has kept a show-specific cookie on their rotating menu every day for a full month.

FAT WITCH

Fat Witch Bakery, known for its legendary brownies, is celebrating Wicked’s 20th anniversary with limited edition Wicked 20thanniversary packaging for its beloved Emerald City Witch Brownie. The brownie, which is chocolate with a sprinkle of magic mint, is available at Fat Witch’s Chelsea Market store.

AZALEA

Azalea Restaurant, which is located directly next to the Gershwin Theatre, will celebrate its neighbor’s huge milestone with specialty items throughout the month of October, including a green tomato “Emerald City Bruschetta,” a basket of “Munchkinland Sweets” pastries, the pink “Flirt and Flounce” cocktail and the “Wickedtini.”

Other establishments celebrating all things Oz include MOM’S KITCHEN AND BAR (try “Glinda’s Good Stack,” blueberry spirulina pancakes with white chocolate ganache, fresh blueberries, coconut flakes and a tiara); PEACHY KEEN, featuring several specialty drinks, including the “Witch, Please” cocktail of Elijah Craig Rye, wild berry puree, and lemon on the rocks; DOLLY VARDEN, which will feature “Elphaba’s Brew” (vodka, Cumbé, Jägermeister, lemon, smoke) and other special drinks throughout October; and LADY BLUE, whose four signature Wicked cocktails include “The Ozmopolitan” (Butterfly pea vanilla vodka, cachaca, pineapple juice, falernum, lime, fruity pebble rim) and “Elphaba’s Reprise” (white rum, pineapple, orange juice, blue curaçao, soda, glitter).

Other midtown establishments celebrating Wicked’s 20th Anniversary milestone include THE LONG ROOM (“Popular like Glinda”: strawberry-infused mezcal, fresh lime, ginger liqueur, prickly pear syrup), HASWELL GREEN'S (“The Wicked Elderflower Elixir”), the CIVILIAN HOTEL (“Gravity-Defying Cocktail”: Dorothy Parker gin, aloe vera, apple, mint, green juice), the MERMAID OYSTER BAR TIMES SQUARE (“The Green Elixir”: Hendricks gin, muddled basil, lemon & simple syrup) and M SOCIAL (“The Wicked Witch”: tequila, Midori, Rockey’s Botanical Liqueur, lime juice and Cointreau.

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Broadway this fall.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese.WICKED has been seen by nearly 65 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, Wicked in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.” NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical “the most successful Broadway show ever.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.