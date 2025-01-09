WICKED Tour Cancels January 9th Performance Due To Los Angeles Wildfires

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tonight's performance of WICKED (January 9th, 2025 at 7:30 PM) in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre has been cancelled due to extreme winds and fire conditions.

In a statement, the venue wrote on Instagram " IMPORTANT UPDATE: Due to extreme winds and fire conditions, performances of WICKED scheduled for Tonight: Wed, Jan 8th & Tomorrow: Thu, Jan 9th at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre have been cancelled. We will continue to assess the situation and expect performances to resume on Friday, January 10th at 8pm. ALL AFFECTED TICKET HOLDERS for Tonight & Tomorrow evening’s performances have been sent a communication to the contact information on file. Please Be Safe."

The touring company of WICKED includes Lauren Samuels as Elphaba, Austen Danielle Bohmer as Glinda, Aymee Garcia as Madame Morrible, Blake Hammond as The Wizard, Erica Ito as Nessarose, Kingsley Leggs as Doctor Dillamond, Xavier McKinnon as Fiyero, and Alex Vinh as Boq.

Rounding out the company are Carly Augenstein, Jennifer Mariela Bermeo, Anthony Lee Bryant, Sean Burns, Matt Densky, Kelley Dorney, Kayla Goldsberry, Rose Iannaccone, Mattie Tucker Joyner, David Kaverman, Kelly Lafarga, Marina Lazzaretto, Lauren Leach, Colin LeMoine, Tiffany Rae Mallari, Adelina Mitchell, Brayden Newby, Allsun O'Malley, Madison Claire Parks, Kat Rodriguez, Derek Schiesel, Wayne Schroder, DJ Smart, Brett Stoelker, Ben Susak, and Justin Wirick.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.