Will WICKED and GLADIATOR II Be the Next 'Barbenheimer'? Paul Mescal Weighs In

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last month, it was announced that Wicked: Part One would be moving up its release date to November 22, five days earlier than previously set. Though the highly anticipated movie will no longer be up against Moana 2, it will now open the same day as Gladiator II, Ridley Scott's sequel to his 2000 blockbuster.

Movie fans are likening this to Barbenheimer, the 2023 cultural phenomenon that saw Oppenheimer and Barbie- two contrasting films- open on the same weekend. The move ultimately brought both movies a significant amount of attention and success, with audience members flocking to theaters.

Paul Mescal stars in Gladiator II and, in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, talked about the film and the potential that Wicked and Gladiator II have to follow in Barbenheimer's footsteps.

"Wickdiator doesn't really roll off the tongue does it? I think my preference would probably be Glicked if it has a similar effect to what it did for Barbie and Oppenheimer. It would be amazing 'cause I think the films couldn't be more polar opposites and it worked in that context previously. So fingers crossed people come out and see both films on opening weekend," Mescal said to ET.

Read the full interview HERE.

From director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. The film stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Both movies are set to arrive in theaters on November 22, 2024.