WHITE WAVE Dance Announces Call for Choreographers for 21st Annual DUMBO Dance Festival

White Wave Dance has announced a call for choreographers for the 21st Annual DUMBO Dance Festival (DDF), virtually from June 23-26, 2022. White Wave scours the globe in search of today's most innovative dancemakers, both emerging and established, and brings them to one extended weekend, all the while paying extra attention to the new, emerging, and experimental.

Dance lovers will experience a veritable cornucopia of the best of contemporary dance. DDF attracts the very best by providing artists allowing their global audiences to experience, first-hand, the incomparable vitality of the New York and global dance scenes. A four-day spectacular, DDF will present over 70 companies.

Application Deadlines:

Early Bird Special Application: December 20, 2021 at 11:30pm ET. Fee: $50 per work.

Early Bird Special + Grand Finale Application: December 20, 2021 at 11:30pm ET. Fee: $65 per work.

Regular Application: January 3, 2022 at 11:30pm ET. Fee: $60 per work.

Regular + Grand Finale Application: January 3, 2022 at 11:30pm ET. Fee: $75 per work.

Permitted works are group performances of up to 8 minutes and solos of up to 5 minutes in length.

Each choreographer/company may submit up to two applications for consideration. Each application requires a separate completed application form, and application fee. The fee is non-refundable.

For more information, visit whitewavedance.org call (718) 855-8822, or email ww2022ddf@gmail.com.

Formed in 1988,White Wave Young Soon Kim Dance Company (White Wave Dance) strives to inspire audiences through multi-dimensional dance productions reflecting themes and philosophies both modern and timeless. Our mission is to be a potent stimulus for change and expansion of the dance/arts world through the production of dance concerts, classes, residencies, and education.

