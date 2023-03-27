Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WHITE GIRL IN DANGER to Host Special 'Soap Opera Night' Performance

SOAP OPERA NIGHT will feature a post-show “Soap Dish” talkback with Michael R. Jackson and Alan Locher.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater will host a special SOAP OPERA NIGHT performance of White Girl in Danger on Tuesday, March 28 at 7pm, co-hosted by Soap Opera Digest.

Former and current stars of popular soap operas, including One Life To Live, Guiding Light, As The World Turns and others have been invited to attend.

SOAP OPERA NIGHT will feature a post-show "Soap Dish" talkback with Michael R. Jackson and Alan Locher, former Procter & Gamble publicist for As the World Turns and Guiding Light and host of "The Locher Room."

ABOUT WHTE GIRL IN DANGER

Tune in to the epic and viciously funny new musical White Girl in Danger from Michael R. Jackson, the Tony® Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of A Strange Loop (2022 Tony Award Winner for Best Musical). It's a fever dream mashup of classic daytime and primetime soap operas, Lifetime movies, and red-hot melodrama.

The citizens of the soap opera town Allwhite face high-stakes drama and intrigue all the days of their lives. But Keesha Gibbs (Latoya Edwards) and the other Blackgrounds have been relegated to backburner stories of slavery and police violence for all of theirs. Keesha is determined to step out of the Blackground and into the center of Allwhite's juiciest stories. Can Keesha handle the Allwhite attention-especially from the Allwhite Killer on the loose? What role do the other Blackgrounds play in Keesha's Allwhite schemes? And just whose story is this anyway? Find out at White Girl in Danger.

WHITE GIRL IN DANGER is directed by Tony Award nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz (The Skin of Our Teeth) and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly (A Strange Loop, 2ST's We're Gonna Die). Meg Zervoulis serves as Music Director and Orchestrations are by Lynne Shankel. The limited engagement began previews March 15, 2023 and will officially open on April 10, 2023 at Second Stage's Off-Broadway home, the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street).

WHITE GIRL IN DANGER's full cast features Liz Lark Brown, Kayla Davion, Latoya Edwards, Jennifer Fouché, Morgan Siobhan Green, Molly Hager, Vincent Jamal Hooper, James Jackson Jr., Tarra Conner Jones, Alyse Alan Louis, Lauren Marcus, and Eric William Morris. LaDonna Burns, Alexis Cofield, Shane Donovan, Ciara Alyse Harris, Jon-Michael Reese, and Natalie Walker round out the cast as understudies.

WHITE GIRL IN DANGER was originally developed by Vineyard Theatre as part of a multi year residency for Michael R. Jackson.




