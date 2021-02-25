Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WEST SIDE STORY Film Star Rachel Zegler Joins the Cast of SHAZAM: FURY OF THE GODS

Rachel Zegler is starring as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film adaption of West Side Story, which is set to be released in 2021.

Feb. 25, 2021  
The Wrap has reported that Rachel Zegler has joined the cast of Shazam: Fury of the Gods. Shazam: Fury of the Gods is the sequel to New Line and DC Comics' 2019 film "Shazam!".

Read the full story HERE.

The first Shazam! film was released in 2019. Directed by David F. Sandberg from a screenplay by Henry Gayden, and a story by Gayden and Darren Lemke, the film starred Asher Angel as Billy Batson, a teenage boy who can transform into an adult superhero, played by Zachary Levi. Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Djimon Hounsou also star. The plot follows Billy Batson, who is chosen by the ancient wizard Shazam as his new champion and receives various superpowers. Billy and his best friend Freddy Freeman (Grazer) must discover Billy's new powers in order to stop the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong) and the Seven Deadly Sins.

Details about Zegler's role is being kept under wraps. David F. Sandberg is returning to direct. The screenplay is written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan.

Check out the full story HERE.


