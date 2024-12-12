WELCOME TO THE BIG DIPPER to Release Original Cast Recording

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The York Theatre Company will release an original cast recording for its World Premiere production of Welcome to the Big Dipper, a new musical comedy based on a true event (inspired by the play All Dressed Up and Nowhere to Go, by Catherine Filloux) with music & lyrics by Jimmy Roberts, book by Catherine Filloux and John Daggett, and additional lyrics by Mr. Daggett. Directed by DeMone Seraphin, choreographed by Ashley Marinelli, with music direction by Beth Falcone, performances began Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7:30PM for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, December 29, 2024 at The Theatre at St. Jean’s (entrance on 150 East 76th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue. For elevator, enter on Lexington between 76th and 75th, to the right of St. Jean’s.) Opening Night was Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7:00PM.

The cast and musicians will go into AudioWorks recording studio next week to lay down the tracks, overseen by producer Julian Evans (the production’s sound designer) who will record and mix the album with the assistance of Kip Kaplan/AudioWorks, NYC. Further details will be announced at a later date.

"I am thrilled that Welcome to the Big Dipper will be immortalized with a cast album, featuring this exceptional cast. This will be the York’s 46th cast album—a truly remarkable milestone for The York,” said Joseph Hayward, Interim Artistic Director. “Come join us at The Theatre at St. Jean’s before our limited engagement ends on December 29th. This heartwarming musical is guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit!"

The Big Dipper, an historic inn nestled in Bigelow, New York, near Niagara Falls, has been in Joan Wilke’s family for decades and is on the brink of closure, when a monster blizzard forces two wildly disparate groups of travelers to shelter in place. For three days and nights, within the walls of this sprawling house, secrets are revealed, young love ignites, and lives are changed in this heartfelt new musical comedy.

The cast of Welcome to the Big Dipper is Jennifer Byrne (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde - TONY nominee), Darius Harper (Kinky Boots), Jillian Louis (Twist of Fate at The York), Christian Magby (Galileo), Mia Pinero (Sweeney Todd), Jayae Riley, Jr. (Trevor: The Musical), Pablo Torres (The Jerusalem Syndrome at The York), Debra M. Walton (Storyville at The York), and Michael Yeshion (Imaginocean). Understudies are Ella Oleson (Fiddler on the Roof), and Erik Schark (Rock of Ages).

The creative team is Brian Pacelli (set and projection design), Janine Loesch (costume design), Kristen Paige (lighting design), Julian Evans (sound design), Earin Nealey (hair and wig design), and Polly Solomon (properties).

The production stage manager is Bernita Robinson. The assistant stage managers are Caroline Pastore and Carter White. The production manager is Noah Glaister. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA. General Management is by HIGH HARD HEAT/Dominick Balletta.

In addition to post-performance discussions following every weekend matinee are the following special events:

Friday, December 13, 2024 (Following the 7:30 evening performance)

Discussion with members of the Welcome to the Big Dipper orchestra: Music Director/keyboardist Beth Falcone, bassist Anthony Morris, reeds player Nicole DeMaio, violists J.J. Johnson and Jacob Rollins, and orchestrator Doug Katsaros.

Saturday, December 14, 2024 (Following the 2:30 matinee performance)

Discussion with Sonja Griffin Evans, the cultural heritage artist commissioned to create the painting featured in the production. Internationally acclaimed, Ms. Evans is regularly featured in projects documenting African-American history, and her pieces reside in esteemed galleries and collections (www.sonjagriffinevans.com). Moderated by Greta Berman, former Art History professor at The Juilliard School.

Sunday, December 15, 2024 (Following the 2:30 matinee performance)

Discussion with podcaster Steve Cuden (https://www.storybeat.net/) who has interviewed Robert Cuccioli, Catherine Filloux, Jimmy Roberts and many others for his podcast StoryBeat, will moderate a conversation with the Welcome to the Big Dipper_ team.

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 (Following the 7:30 performance)

Discussion with Vivian Nixon (https://squareonejustice.org/expert/vivian-nixon/) and the Welcome to the Big Dipper team. Ms. Nixon is Writer in Residence at The Square One Project, Reimagine Justice, received an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Bard College, and an ordained minister in the African Methodist Episcopal Church.

"We are delighted to partner with these incredible individuals and organizations to offer our audiences the chance to engage with the creative team behind this show and discuss the meaningful themes they so beautifully explore,” states Joseph Hayward, Interim Artistic Director. “We invite you to join us—you never know who might be in attendance!"

Welcome to the Big Dipper will play the following performance schedule: Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30pm., with 2:30pm performances Saturday & Sunday. There will be an additional performance on Monday, November 25 at 7:30pm. PLEASE NOTE: There is no performance on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25.

Tickets for Welcome to the Big Dipper are now available and are priced at $50 - $80 (plus $4 convenience fee). York Members receive Priority Seating and Discounted Tickets. Tickets may be purchased here or by calling the Box Office at (212) 935-5820, Tuesday – Friday 12:00PM – 5:00PM, or via email at boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.

Senior and Student Rush tickets are available in-person beginning one hour prior to performances for $20, subject to availability (one student ticket per valid student ID). The York Theatre also offers $30 tickets for patrons aged 35 years and under through the Gen York program.