WATCH: Our Next on Stage Winners, Terrence and Willem, Chat with Richard Ridge!
Last night, we announced the winners of our Next on Stage competition-- Terrence Bogan and Willem Butler!
They're stopping by today at 12pm ET to chat with Richard Ridge about the competition, the advice they received from the judges, and what comes next for them!
Both Terrence and Willem will receive a Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, and $1000 to a charity of their choosing, and both winners will also have the opportunity to record a single, to be released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund.
Additional first place prizes include:
-A virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth prior to recording your single.
-A session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman to hone in your audition skills.
-A free subscription to BroadwayWorld Edu - online classes in singing, acting, and dancing worth over $1200.
