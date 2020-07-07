VIDEOS: Watch Next on Stage Winner Willem Butler's Journey to the Top

Willem Butler, a 2022 graduate of Elon University, has been crowned the college winner of our first-ever singing competition, Next on Stage!

Check out his journey from week 1 to his triumphant week 6 below!

Week 1 - 'Made of Stone' from The Hunchback of Notre Dame

In week 1, college judges Courtney Reed, Lesli Margherita, Kate Rockwell, and that week's guest judge, Wicked's Brittney Johnson, saved Willem from the bottom 3!

Week 2 - 'For Forever' from Dear Evan Hansen

By week 2, he was a sure standout from the improvement of his video quality and powerful voice!

Week 3 - 'Maria' from West Side Story

In week 3, the judges reminded Willem to 'find the joy' in the song selection. He moved on to the top 10 after this!

Week 4 - 'Top of the World' from Tuck Everlasting

READ: Willem Butler Talks About Stepping Onto a Broadway Stage for the First Time

Week 5 - 'Santa Fe' from Newsies

READ: Willem Butler Shares How Theater Has Made Him a Better Person

Week 6 - 'Goodbye' from Catch Me If You Can

Willem, as the winner will receive a prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, $1000 to his charity The Alzheimer Association, and will have the opportunity to record a single to be released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund.

Willem will also receive a virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth prior to recording his single, a session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman to hone his audition skills and a free subscription to BroadwayWorld Edu - online classes in singing, acting, and dancing worth over $1200.

