Photos: Go Inside the Next On Stage Finale at 54 Below

After months of hard work, the six finalists of BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage, sponsored by AMDA, hit the stage on Sunday for the live finale at 54 Below! The finalists included Mackenzie Crawford, Braxton Offor and Jeffery Walker III (High School Age Group) and Sara Elder, Amaya Hardin and Colin O'Connor (College Age Group).

They were judged by J. Elaine Marcos, Lesli Margherita, Kyle Taylor Parker, Courtney Reed, Kate Rockwell and Michael James Scott. The special event was hosted by Ben Cameron and featured msuic dirction by James Rushin.

After performing and receiveing feedback from the judges, Jeffery Walker III and Colin O'Connor were crowned the winners of this fourth season, receiving an AMDA Emerging Artists Scholarship, a vocal lesson with Matt Farnsworth, a work session with The Telsey Office's Rachel Hoffman, a BroadwayWorld Merch Prize Pack, and a $1000 donated to the charity of their choice.

Check out photos from inside the special day below and watch the finale in full here!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

