ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale

Just last week, the six finalists of BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage hit the stage at 54 Below to sing one last time in the season finale! After performing and receiving feedback from the judges.

Finalists included Mackenzie Crawford, Braxton Offor and Jeffery Walker III (High School Age Group) and Sara Elder, Amaya Hardin and Colin O'Connor (College Age Group). The six finalists were judged by J. Elaine Marcos, Lesli Margherita, Kyle Taylor Parker, Courtney Reed, Kate Rockwell and Michael James Scott. The special event was hosted by Ben Cameron and featured music direction by James Rushin.

Who won? You can watch the full finale below to find out. Stay tuned for details on the next season of Next on Stage!



