AMDA Announces Additional Scholarships for Next On Stage Finalists

Jeffery Walker III and Colin O'Connor were crowned the winners of Next On Stage.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Earlier this week, the six finalists of BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage hit the stage at 54 Below to sing one last time in the season finale! After performing and receiving feedback from the judges, Jeffery Walker III and Colin O'Connor were crowned the winners of this fourth season, receiving the coveted prize of an AMDA Emerging Artists Scholarship.

AMDA, the lead sponsor of the competition, has since shared a very exciting update on the outcome.

“AMDA College of the Performing Arts congratulates Jeffrey Walker III and Colin O'Connor on winning BroadwayWorld’s Next on Stage Competition and AMDA’s Emerging Artists Scholarship," said AMDA’s Director of Admissions, Rosa Chapa and AMDA’s Director of Alumni Engagement, Ryan Dejak.

"We are excited to announce that AMDA has chosen to award four additional Emerging Artists Scholarships to finalists Mackenzie Crawford, Braxton Offor, Sara Elder, and Amaya Hardin. After witnessing their incredible talent and unwavering passion at the Next on Stage live finale and throughout the entire competition, it was clear that Jeffrey, Colin, Mackenzie, Braxton, Sara, and Amaya are equally deserving of AMDA’s Emerging Artists Scholarship. This decision is a celebration of their remarkable talent and a testament to AMDA’s commitment to fostering the next generation of performing artists.”

"We could not be more thrilled that our partners have decided to offer this wonderful opportunity to these exceptional young people," added BroadwayWorld Editor-in-Chief Nicole Rosky. "The whole BroadwayWorld team sends our heartfelt congratulations to the finalists and immense gratitude to AMDA for their unprecedented support. Be sure to stay tuned for details on the next season of Next on Stage!"

The six finalists were judged by J. Elaine Marcos, Lesli Margherita, Kyle Taylor Parker, Courtney Reed, Kate Rockwell and Michael James Scott. The special event was hosted by Ben Cameron and featured music direction by James Rushin.

The Next On Stage winners also received a vocal lesson with Matt Farnsworth, a work session with The Telsey Office's Rachel Hoffman, a BroadwayWorld Merch Prize Pack, and a $1000 donation to the charities of their choice- The American Theatre Wing's Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative and The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Check out photos from inside the special day and watch the finale in full here!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

