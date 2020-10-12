WATCH: Our Next on Stage Winners, Becca and Macy, Chat with Ben Cameron - Live Now!
Becca and Macy were the winners of our first-ever dance competition!
Last week, we announced the winners of our Next on Stage dance competition-- Becca Perron and Macy McKown!
They're stopping by today at 4pm ET to chat with Ben Cameronabout the competition, the advice they received from the judges, and what comes next for them!
Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.
