WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Ari'el Stachel

he Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on mean girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Ari'el Stachel!

Quick Facts About Ari'el:

His Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical



The Role: Haled in The Band's Visit

Up Against: Norbert Leo Butz (My Fair Lady), Alexander Gemignani (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel), Grey Henson (Mean Girls), Gavin Lee (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical)

Did You Know?: The Band's Visit marks Ari'el's Broadway debut!

Photos by Walter McBride

Ari'el on his first Broadway show: "I think the first Broadway show I saw in New York was The Color Purple with Fantasia. She was amazing. It made me feel inspired, like I knew I wanted to do it. We saw Hairspray that weekend and a bunch of other shows - I don't remember all of them - but I've wanted to do it ever since."

Watch below as Ari'el tells us all about want this nomination means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

