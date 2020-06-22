WATCH: Livestream No Exit Theatre Collective's Abridged, Pride-Inspired TWELFTH NIGHT Tonight at 7 p.m. ET on BroadwayWorld

Tonight, at 7 p.m. ET, the No Exit Theatre Collective (NETC) will present William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" as part of their live-streamed Fortnightly Reading Series: Pride Edition! All shows in NETC's Fortnightly Reading Series are abridged to run under 90 minutes.

Twelfth Night marks the first performance of our Pride programming. During the month of June, we have established a slate of shows that uplift the stories and work of LGBTQ+ artists.

Watch the live-stream here at 7 p.m. ET.!

Via a virtual tip jar, you can support the company's work, and each show week, 20 percent of the tips go towards a charitable organization selected by the creative team. The remainder of that money is equally split among the artists involved in the production. This week, NETC is supporting the Black Trans Protestor Emergency Fund: A fundraising effort by Black Trans Femmes in the Arts, Black Trans Travel Fund, For the Gworls and The Okra Project.

On off-weeks, the funds from this tip jar go towards supporting the collective - buying rights to shows, upgrading our streaming capabilities, and expanding our team. Any funds that remain roll over to the following week's performance. Our tip jar is on Venmo, @NoExit-TC.

William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night is adapted by Caity MacNeill, and directed by Caitlyn McCain. The cast will feature Tessa Keough-Ramirez as Viola, Caren Celine Morris as Olivia, Daniel Cabrera as Orsino, Anna Stacy as Malvolio, Jordan Hughes as Fabian, MJ Bird as Feste the Fool, Nicolas Sanchez as Sir Toby Belch, Theodosia Arcidianoco as Sir Andrew, Marley Mathias as Maria, Lauren Elizabeth as Sebastian/Curio, Theo McKenna as Antonio, Eve Brescia, Swing, Technical Directed by Zeynep Akca, co-artistic director.

For more information and live stream: facebook.com/noexittc.

