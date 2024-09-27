WAITRESS Star Lenne Klingaman Releases Full-Length Album 'PHOENIX'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lenne Klingaman, the Singer-Songwriter and Actor known for her role as Dawn in the hit Broadway musical Waitress, has released her highly anticipated Full-Length Album PHOENIX.

Since releasing her first single off this album, the title track “Phoenix” and her follow ups “Tylenol” co- written with Bryan Fenkart (Waitress, Water For Elephants), “Don’t Have Much To Give,” and “Hand Me The Fire,” Lenne has seen over 125k streams in just over four months. Today she releases the full-length album PHOENIX along with the single “Bonnie and Clyde.” Lenne will be performing live at Rockwood Music Hall on December 9th in NYC celebrating the Vinyl Release of her album PHOENIX.

On the album Lenne states: “PHOENIX marks the debut of my songwriting. I am a storyteller at heart. These songs are an amalgam of me, my tastes and inspirations from a life steeped in music. PHOENIX effectively chronicles the last 10 years of my life, seeing me through divorce, artistic highs and lows, finding love, miscarriage and loss, a traumatic ectopic pregnancy that almost killed me, a harrowing 5-year fertility journey during America’s abortion bans, and becoming a new mom through IVF to Rhys in December of 2023. I wrote these songs from a place of deep pain and loss, in an attempt to navigate my way to the light. This album is my journey of finding myself again, anew, struggling to persevere and find new solid ground.

“Bonnie & Clyde:” “This song looks at the light and dark of Love. I took my experience of deep and fulfilling love and gazed into the shadow side of Love’s toxic codependence. The result is a rumination on how easy it can be for the roots of love to grow into something wildly intoxicating and dangerous. You are handcuffed to the ecstasy … bound to the joy and chaos of a beautiful mess.”

PHOENIX is co-written and co-produced with Mark Christine (Waitress, Arena Stage’s Ride The Cyclone), and features John O’Reilly Jr. (Sara Bareilles, Jason Mraz) on drums, and was mixed by Travis Ference (Shoshana Bean, Imagine Dragons, John Mayer).

Lenne Klingaman is a classically-trained actor and singer/songwriter from San Francisco, CA. She grew up in the Mission District, and started singing and recording with her father at the age of 4. Her music spans genres from Pop to Americana, and draws on her theatrical past to spin stories in an evocative sonic landscape, blending immersive musical worlds with character- driven emotional arcs.

As an actress, she starred as Dawn in the Broadway production of Sara Bareilles’ hit musical WAITRESS after originating the role of Dawn for the 1st National Tour. She also appeared Off- Broadway in The Underlying Chris at Second Stage. She last starred in Anna Deveare Smith’s play LOVE ALL at La Jolla Playhouse about Billie Jean King.

Lenne and husband Mark Christine produced and recorded these original 10 songs at their home studio in Astoria, NY. Her inspirations run the gamut with a diverse indie feel a la Phoebe Bridgers and Feist featuring a blend of acoustic and electronic drums inspired by Peter Gabriel and The National, and lush vocal harmonies reminiscent of Fleetwood Mac and Christine & the Queens.