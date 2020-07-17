Voting Open For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Album Awards; Ben Platt Leads Best New EP / Solo Release
Voting continues for the 2020 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from 2019 & 2020 - and we've got the first round of standings! Check out who's leading each category below!
Nominees for Best New Broadway Cast Recording include Indecent, Beetlejuice: The Musical, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Ain't Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations, Be More Chill (Original Broadway Cast Recording), Hadestown, The Cher Show, Tootsie, American Utopia on Broadway, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Lightning Thief (Deluxe Edition), and Sing Street (Original Broadway Cast Recording)!
Categories for this year's awards include Best New Broadway Cast Recording, Best Design Of A Cast Recording, Best New UK Cast Recording, Best New Concert Or Studio Cast Recording, Best New EP / Solo Release, Best New Broadway Revival Recording, Best New Off-Broadway Cast Recording, and Best New Solo / EP - Independent Artist!
Voting ends 11:59 PM ET on August 6th, 2020.
Best Design Of A Cast Recording
Beetlejuice The Musical The Musical The Musical - Ghostlight Records 23%
Hadestown: Original Broadway Cast - Atlantic Records 19%
The Lightning Thief (Deluxe Edition) - Broadway Records 18%
Best New Broadway Cast Recording
Beetlejuice: The Musical - Ghostlight Records 27%
Hadestown: Original Broadway Cast - Atlantic Records 23%
The Lightning Thief (Deluxe Edition) - Broadway Records 19%
Best New Broadway Revival Recording
Oklahoma! 2019 Broadway Cast Recording - Verve Label Group 69%
Kiss Me, Kate - Ghostlight Records 31%
Best New Concert Or Studio Cast Recording
Frozen II (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Walt Disney Records 33%
Music From The Netflix Original Series The Politician - Atlantic Records 12%
What's Not Inside: The Lost Songs from Waitress - DMI Soundtracks 11%
Best New EP / Solo Release
Ben Platt - Sing To Me Instead / RAIN - Atlantic Records 39%
Leslie Odom Jr - MR - S-Curve Records/BMG 14%
Joe Iconis / Will Roland - Loser Geek Whatever (From Be More Chill) - Ghostlight Records 8%
Best New Off-Broadway Cast Recording
Little Shop of Horrors (New 2019 Off-Broadway Cast Album) - Ghostlight Records 49%
Alice By Heart - Ghostlight Records 12%
Fiddler On The Roof: 2018 Yiddish Cast Album - Time Life 10%
Best New Solo / EP - Independent Artist
Cheyenne Jackson - Plans - Self Released 43%
Robbie Rozelle - Wicked Little Town / Make Your Own Kind of Music - Robbie Rozelle 15%
Mimi Bessette - Lullabies of Broadway - Broadway Records 13%
Best New UK Cast Recording
Heathers the Musical (Original West End Cast Recording) - Ghostlight Records 46%
& Juliet (Original London Cast Recording) - Atlantic Records 17%
Company (2018 London Cast Recording) - Arts Music 13%
