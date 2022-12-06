Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Regional Awards

Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide

Voting continues through December 31st, 2022.

Dec. 06, 2022  

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards

Select your city from the list below.

Also submit your votes for the 2022 Cabaret Awards and Off-Broadway Awards.

United States

AnchorageArkansas
AtlantaAustin
BaltimoreBerkshires
BirminghamBoise
BostonCentral New York
Central PennsylvaniaCentral Virginia
CharlotteChicago
CincinnatiCleveland
ColumbusConnecticut
DallasDayton
DelawareDenver
Des MoinesFort Wayne
Ft. Myers/NaplesFt. Myers/Naples
HawaiiHouston
IndianapolisKansas City
Las VegasLong Island
Los AngelesLouisville
MadisonMaine
Miami MetroMichigan
Milwaukee, WIMinneapolis / St. Paul
NashvilleNew Jersey
New OrleansOklahoma
OrlandoPalm Springs
PhiladelphiaPhoenix
PittsburghPortland
RaleighRhode Island
Rockland / WestchesterSacramento
Salt Lake CitySan Antonio
San DiegoSan Francisco
Santa BarbaraSarasota
SeattleSioux Falls
South CarolinaSt. Louis
TallahasseeTampa
VancouverVermont
Washington, DCWest Virginia

International

Australia - SydneyAustria
MontrealNorway
OttawaPhilippines
South AfricaSweden
TorontoUK / West End



