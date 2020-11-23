Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Regional Awards

Voting Now Open For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide

Article Pixel

Voting closes December 31st.

Nov. 23, 2020  

Voting is now open for the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites!

In a time when theatre across the globe is facing unprecedented obstacles - we wanted to take the time to celebrate past achievements while looking forward to the productions of the future! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

United States

Anchorage Arkansas
Atlanta Austin
Baltimore Berkshires
Birmingham Boise
Boston Central NY
Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia
Charlotte Chicago
Cincinnati Cleveland
Columbus Connecticut
Dallas Dayton
Delaware Denver
Des Moines Detroit
Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples
Hawaii Houston
Indianapolis Kansas City
Las Vegas Long Island
Los Angeles Louisville
Madison Maine
Miami Milwaukee
Minneapolis Nashville
New Jersey New Orleans
Oklahoma Orlando
Palm Springs Philadelphia
Phoenix Pittsburgh
Portland Raleigh
Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester
Sacramento Salt Lake City
San Antonio San Diego
San Francisco Santa Barbara
Sarasota Seattle
Sioux Falls South Bend
South Carolina St. Louis
Tallahassee Tampa
Washington, DC West Virginia

Canada

Calgary Montreal
Ottawa Toronto
Vancouver

International

Australia - Sydney Austria
Italy Netherlands
Norway Philippines
South Africa Sweden

BWW Sites

Cabaret Opera

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You