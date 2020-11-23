Voting Now Open For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting closes December 31st.
Voting is now open for the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites!
In a time when theatre across the globe is facing unprecedented obstacles - we wanted to take the time to celebrate past achievements while looking forward to the productions of the future! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!
Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.
Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
United States
Canada
|Calgary
|Montreal
|Ottawa
|Toronto
|Vancouver
International
|Australia - Sydney
|Austria
|Italy
|Netherlands
|Norway
|Philippines
|South Africa
|Sweden
BWW Sites
|Cabaret
|Opera
More Hot Stories For You
-
John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask Respond to HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Casting Controversy, Saying Anyone Should Be Allowed to Play the Role
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Sydney season of Hedwig and the Angry Inch has been postponed following controversy surrounding the casting ...
Kirstin Maldonado Joins Broadway-Aimed CHILDREN OF EDEN
GRAMMY Award winning artist of Pentatonix and Broadway star, Kirstin Maldonado, will be joining the much anticipated Children of Eden production, sche...
VIDEO: Meryl Streep Raps in 'Wear Your Crown' From THE PROM
The original song 'Wear Your Crown' from the upcoming film adaptation of The Prom has been released!...
Broadway's Alex Weisman Undergoes Surgery After Being Punched in a Subway Station
Broadway actor Alex Weisman was injured after being punched by a man in a Manhattan subway station. Weisman had to undergo laser eye surgery after bei...
VIDEO: Watch WICKED Cast Members Jon Robert Hall & Tiffany Rae Malari Get Engaged in 'On the Way' Proposal Music Video
On November 7, 2020, Jon Robert Hall proposed to Tiffany Rae Malari. The song, 'On the Way' is inspired by Hall and Mallari's relationship. 'If you li...
VIDEO: Watch a BEETLEJUICE Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a BEETLEJUICE Reunion with Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Rob McClure, David Josefsberg, Will Blum and ...