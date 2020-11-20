Voting Now Open For The 2020 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
Voting closes December 31st.
Voting is now open for the BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites!
In a time when theatre across the globe is facing unprecedented obstacles - we wanted to take the time to celebrate past achievements while looking forward to the productions of the future! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!
Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.
Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
