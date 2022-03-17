Voice Coach Justin Stoney Featured On THEATER: ALL THE MOVING PARTS On CUNY TV And Streaming

In this new episode of "THEATER: All the Moving Parts," on CUNY TV, host Patrick Pacheco sits down with top Broadway vocal coach, Justin Stoney. Stoney helped Tony Shalhoub, a professed non-singer, win a Tony Award for Leading Actor in a Musical for "The Band's Visit". The episode starts to air on CUNY TV and to stream on Friday, March 18th at 9:30PM. https://bit.ly/36hhnIu.

Stoney, Founder and President of New York Vocal Coaching, is an internationally-recognized and award-winning voice teacher and vocal coach. In the interview he notes that becoming a voice teacher was the "last thing" he wanted to be but was taken in by the pleasures and satisfaction of helping performers realize their full vocal potential. Among his more surprising observations are that developing a unique style often comes through first mimicking those you admire; the best belting voice is not the one that is loudest and most powerful; that small, low breaths are better for singing than large ones; and that singers can maintain a strong and supple voice well into their nineties and even to 100 years of age. He also states that anybody who says they can't carry a tune is simply wrong. "Teaching voice is the business of miracles," he adds.

Patrick Pacheco says, "When I asked Justin what made him wince when he attends a Broadway musical, he responded that it's not anybody who is hoarse, or singing flat or even misses a note. It's anybody who is not connecting to the lyrics. Among the best who do connect is Kelli O'Hara. 'With Kelli, it's not about the voice,' Justin said. 'It's about telling the story.' Justin also defended the nose in singing. 'The nose is really misunderstood,' he said with a laugh. 'People say, don't sing through the nose. It's bad. Some of the best singers in the world do that all the time.'"

"THEATER: All the Moving Parts" is a CUNY TV show, featuring in-depth interviews with top theater artists including playwright Theresa Rebeck, dramaturg Ken Cerniglia, intimacy director Claire Warden and choreographer Sergio Trujillo. Of Pacheco, Rebeck said, "I felt like I was being interviewed by someone who knows me better than I know myself." Go to THEATER: All the Moving Parts to see these and other episodes.