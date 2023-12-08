Voctave Returns To NYC With THE CORNER OF BROADWAY AND MAIN STREET

VOCTAVE's 11-member vocal ensemble brings incredible harmonies to favorites from the Disney screen to the Broadway stage.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

Opus 3 Artists presents a cappella sensation VOCTAVE in their triumphant return to New York City at Peter Norton Symphony Space on Sunday January 14, 2024 at 7PM. VOCTAVE's 11-member vocal ensemble brings incredible harmonies to favorites from the Disney screen to the Broadway stage.

VOCTAVE's NYC debut in 2022 brought down the house with showstopping performances of their signature Disney Princess Medley and new fan-favorite the Disney Heroes & Villains Medley, alongside classics like "Something's Coming," "The Trolley Song," and "Children Will Listen." The Orlando Sentinal raves "Voctave brings vocal magic."

VOCTAVE's "The Corner of Broadway and Main Street" returns to Peter Norton Symphony Space (2537 Broadway at 95th St.) on January 14, 2024 at 7PM. Tickets and information are available at symphonyspace.org or by calling 212.864.5400.

A cappella sensation Voctave has had over 160 million social media views of their videos, and their albums frequently debut in the top 10 on the Billboard and iTunes charts. In the 2022-2023 season Voctave released an album of lullabies entitled Goodnight, My Someone and toured their popular shows The Corner of Broadway & Main Street and The Spirit of the Season. This season sees the release of a brand-new holiday album It Feels Like Christmas, and the subsequent North American holiday tour. Formed in 2015 by producer and arranger Jamey Ray, the voices that bring their arrangements to life represent a wealth of diverse backgrounds and musical experiences. Hailing from Central Florida, the eleven members of Voctave have performed across the globe and appear on countless recordings. The group has performed with GRAMMY, Dove and American Music Award recipients including Sandi Patty, Pentatonix's Kirstin Maldonado, Mark Lowry, David Phelps, and Jody McBrayer. Voctave's ten albums are digitally available on all platforms. voctave.net




