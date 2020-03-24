Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, March 24- With Jeremy Jordan, Raul Esparza and More!
Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 24, 2020.
What can you watch today?
1:00pm- Annette Tanner will host Broadway Dreams' #DreamingTogether with special guests Robbie Fairchild, Ryann Redmond, Noah Rickets and more. Watch from their Facebook page!
1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram!
2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring Jeremy Jordan. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!
4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!
7:00pm- National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues with The Sorceress' Dylan Seders Hoffman presenting Lider un Mayses far Zise Khaloymes - Stories and Songs for Sweet Dreams: An Event for the Whole Family". Watch on Facebook here!
7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Wagner's Das Rheingold
(starring Wendy Bryn Harmer, Stephanie Blythe, Richard Croft, Gerhard Siegel, Dwayne Croft, Bryn Terfel, Eric Owens, and Hans-Peter König, conducted by James Levine). Watch here!
8:00pm- Seth Rudetsky continues Stars in the House, featuring Raul Esparza and Annette Bening. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!
Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!
What can you watch anytime?
Hampstead Theatre's I And You, starring Maisie Williams
New Victory Arts Break's Percussion Week
L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"
A.C.T.'s Gloria and Toni Stone
Berkley Rep's School Girls: Or, The African Mean Girls Play
Primary Plus Virtual Master Class
What did you miss yesterday?
ALW, Boggess, Karimloo, Mitchell and more visit Stars in the House!
BroadwayWorld rewinds with Lennon!
MFF teaches the Spiderman Lunge!
